Man United breathe life into stuttering season with Chelsea victory

Manchester United breathed life into their stuttering Premier League season when goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro earned them a thrilling 2-1 home victory over Chelsea on Saturday.

A frantic first half got off to the worst possible start for Chelsea when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fifth minute for a flying lunge at Bryan Mbeumo, up-ending the United forward as he was through on goal.

The hosts, with just one victory to their name previously this campaign, made their numerical advantage count, with Fernandes and Casemiro putting United 2-0 in front inside 37 minutes.

Casemiro's needless dismissal just before halftime evened up the numbers and gave Chelsea a way back into the contest but Trevoh Chalobah's late header was all the visitors could muster as a nervy United held on for a vital three points.