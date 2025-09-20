Soccer

Sundowns return to winning ways against Durban City as Sekhukhune remain top of the log table

20 September 2025 - 22:07 By SPORT REPORTER
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Trevor Bokang Mokwena of Durban City during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on the 20 September 2025.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the Betway Premiership when they came from a goal down to defeat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns were eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing had ended in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.

City opened the scoring in the clash when Joslin Kamatuka scored 13 minutes after kick-off. Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half.

The visitors had an opportunity to go to the half time break levelled, but Kamatuka failed to convert from the penalty spot as Sundowns goalkeeper produced a fine save on the stroke of half time.

Iqraam Rayners continued his rich form in front of goals as he scored in the second half to stretch the lead for Sundowns.

Despite the victory, Sundowns remain in second place with 18 points, one point behind table toppers Sekhukhune United.

Sekhukhune defeated Golden Arrows with a last-minute goal by Bradley Grobler earlier on Saturday. Babina Noko have played one less game compared to Sundowns.

Other results

Orbit College 1-1 Gallants

Stellenbosch 0-1 Richards Bay

Magesi 2-0 Siwelele

