Sundowns return to winning ways against Durban City as Sekhukhune remain top of the log table

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the Betway Premiership when they came from a goal down to defeat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns were eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing had ended in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.

City opened the scoring in the clash when Joslin Kamatuka scored 13 minutes after kick-off. Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half.

The visitors had an opportunity to go to the half time break levelled, but Kamatuka failed to convert from the penalty spot as Sundowns goalkeeper produced a fine save on the stroke of half time.