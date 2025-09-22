Soccer

Cardoso believes Sundowns’ early season battles are a thing of the past

Coach backs Basadien to compete for starting berth after convincing home win against Durban City

22 September 2025 - 11:43
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Kutlwano Letlhaku wins an aerial ball for Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership win against Durban City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu-Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged patience from Masandawana supporters as he feels his team is close to the level they were at last season in the Betway Premiership.

The coach felt much of Downs' confidence was back after they came from behind to beat Durban City 3-1 in their Betway Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

After an unconvincing start to the campaign, where they have registered three draws – against Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants – some supporters were not happy with how the team was playing.

On Saturday, the Brazilians showed a glimpse of last campaign's form as they dominated the match and produced goals from Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners, with Joslin Kamatuka netting for City.

“I think sometimes people speak too much because of the expectations they have and not because they relate with the reality,” Cardoso said.

“We’ve passed a difficult moment and we had to deal with a lot of instability in the team. Because we are a strong club, we will move forward and succeed.

“I think we are moving forward in the right way. The fans should support the players all the time and we know if they are willing to do it, the club will move forward.”

Cardoso explained why left-back Fawaaz Basadien, who joined the club from Stellenbosch FC in the off season, has not been playing.

“Fawaaz has no problems. His problems are the same as those of Divine Lunga, Aubrey Modiba, Thato Sibiya and Asekho Tiwani. That made us send Terrence Mashego on loan. It’s the quality we have in the position,” he said.

“Despite this, we believe a lot in Fawaaz. We also believe in Aubrey and Lunga. He [Fawaaz] will have his moment.

"[On Saturday] he was on the bench and he could have played. He didn’t play because I had to decide which players worked perfectly for the game.”

Sundowns’ next match is away against Lamontville Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday (3pm). 

SowetanLIVE

