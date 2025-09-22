Soccer

Guardiola accepts unwanted record, though Arsenal find way through City’s parked bus

‘I suffer. I don’t like it. I want the ball away, away now,’ says boss after his side draw with 32.8% possession

22 September 2025 - 09:05 By Sam Tobin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's last-gasp equaliser past Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in their Premier League draw at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's last-gasp equaliser past Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in their Premier League draw at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's side can scarcely have played more defensively during his tenure than they did in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Arsenal, parking the bus in an ultimately fruitless attempt to defend an early lead.

Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd-minute equaliser snatched a point for the hosts and likely the headlines, but City's highly unusual tactics — finishing in a 5-4-1 with all 10 outfield players sitting deep — were also a major talking point.

City finished the game with 32.8% possession, according to Opta the lowest recorded in a top-flight league match by any of Guardiola's teams in his glittering career, built largely on controlling possession and suffocating opponents.

Guardiola pointed to the short turnaround from Thursday night's Champions League clash with Napoli and fairly compared City's display to Arsenal's rearguard action with 10 men in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad last season.

But he also frankly accepted Arsenal's quality pushed him towards pragmatism, while he made light of yet another milestone.

“I cannot live in this country with another record, you know,” Guardiola said. “I'm so proud of that.

“We don't want it, but sometimes it happens. One time in 10 years is not bad, right?”

Old habits die hard and Guardiola freely admitted he did not enjoy watching City dig deep for what would have been the grittiest of victories, then ended in a point.

“I suffer. I don't like it. I want the ball away, away now.”

City remain a team in transition, with the league-winning juggernaut coming to a halt last season, though it was a mark of their strength they still finished in third place.

Guardiola insisted his immediate focus is on improving the feeling around the squad without setting lofty targets as City adjust to not being the team to beat.

“I want to see the spirit back in the training sessions and enjoying [playing]. We lost it last season and you have to recover, and this week we recover and you have to continue,” he said.

Reuters

MORE:

Martinelli snatches late point for Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Man City

Gabriel Martinelli's last-gasp equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, cancelling out Erling ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Vinicius Jnr's frustration grows under Alonso's rotation policy

Vinicius Jnr did not hide his frustration after he was substituted in the 77th minute of Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday, as the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man United breathe life into stuttering season with Chelsea victory

Manchester United breathed life into their stuttering Premier League season when goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro earned them a thrilling 2-1 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool hold on to beat Everton 2-1 in Merseyside derby

Liverpool held off a spirited Everton fightback to claim a 2-1 Premier League victory in a tense Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, preserving ...
Sport
1 day ago

Defiant Amorim says not even pope can make him change Man United system

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said not even the pope could make him deviate from playing with a back three despite mounting pressure after a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela Soccer
  2. Awesome foursome: Zakithi, Wayde, Lythe, Udeme end SA medal drought Sport
  3. SA's Olympic silver medal 4x100m relay team fail to make Tokyo final Sport
  4. Heavy rain blinded bespectacled Okon, causing Wayde to panic for handover Sport
  5. Cafu shows he wants to box clever with money as he buys mom R2.2m house Sport

Latest Videos

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme | 496.22 km/h Top Speed Run
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 22 September 2025