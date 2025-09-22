Guardiola accepts unwanted record, though Arsenal find way through City’s parked bus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's side can scarcely have played more defensively during his tenure than they did in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Arsenal, parking the bus in an ultimately fruitless attempt to defend an early lead.

Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd-minute equaliser snatched a point for the hosts and likely the headlines, but City's highly unusual tactics — finishing in a 5-4-1 with all 10 outfield players sitting deep — were also a major talking point.

City finished the game with 32.8% possession, according to Opta the lowest recorded in a top-flight league match by any of Guardiola's teams in his glittering career, built largely on controlling possession and suffocating opponents.