Players’ union slams Siwelele for ‘disrespecting player contracts’
‘What we are witnessing is not merely administrative turbulence but a dangerous assault on the hard-won gains’
Image: Charle Lombard
The South African Football Players' Union (Safpu) has warned Siwelele FC against reckless governance and disrespect of players' contracts.
The new Betway Premiership club announced the departure of CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse on Sunday, after a string of poor results. After buying the top flight status of SuperSport United ahead of the new season, the club has struggled with a single league victory and a draw while losing five matches in seven to be in 14th place.
Chair Calvin Le John also revealed the side will part ways with several players who he says have not shown a hunger to represent the team, and will sign others.
Safpu has slammed Le John's stance, saying players' contracts need to be respected.
“Safpu is compelled to issue this statement in response to the troubling pronouncements and actions emanating from Siwelele. What we are witnessing is not merely administrative turbulence but a dangerous assault on the hard-won gains that safeguard the dignity and security of football professionals in this country,” Safpu said.
“Clubs are bought and sold as a going concern. This principle, secured through the relentless struggle of the union and embraced by the Premier Soccer League, was specifically designed to protect the contracts of workers.
“A footballer’s livelihood cannot be treated as disposable, nor can contractual obligations be cast aside as though human beings were objects on a balance sheet.”
As part of their deal when they secured the status, Siwelele had to remain in Gauteng for a season while playing their home games in Bloemfontein, a requirement that is proving difficult to fulfil.
WATCH | Siwelele drama as boss axes CEO and assistant coach after threats on their lives
“The newly announced 600km travel policy is a blatant assault on the basic conditions of employment that professional footballers are entitled to,” Safpu said.
“The NSL Handbook obliges clubs to guarantee safe and fair working conditions, while FIFA’s medical and safety standards are clear that player welfare must always come before financial convenience.
“Expecting players to travel by road for seven to eight hours, only to then perform at elite levels, is reckless and unacceptable. Such practices compromise recovery, heighten fatigue and increase the risk of injury — directly undermining the quality of performance and the sustainability of careers.
“We are aware contractual terminations happen in football, but such must be done through fair and transparent processes and should not be unilaterally imposed by clubs. To declare that players 'lacked heart and willingness to fight for the team' is a reckless insult that tramples on their professionalism, dignity and livelihoods,” the union said.
