Soccer

Amajita coach Mdaka confident ahead of U-20 World Cup despite poor preparation

While teams have been in Chile playing friendlies, SA had no camp and are unclear why Sundowns’ Sibiya has not arrived

23 September 2025 - 11:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Amajita players, coach Raymond Mdaka, back and obscured, SA Football Association officials including president Danny Jordaan and CEO Lydia Monyepao and representatives from sponsors Honor during the team's send-off dinner for the U-20 World Cup at Southern Sun Hyde Park in Johannesburg on Monday night.
Amajita players, coach Raymond Mdaka, back and obscured, SA Football Association officials including president Danny Jordaan and CEO Lydia Monyepao and representatives from sponsors Honor during the team's send-off dinner for the U-20 World Cup at Southern Sun Hyde Park in Johannesburg on Monday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka says their preparations for the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Chile have been far from ideal, but he is not too worried about the conditioning of his players. 

Mdaka is taking a group of talented players to Chile, including the core of the team that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in May. Among them are Fletcher Lowe, Tylon Smith, Neo Rapoo, Patrick Autata, Kutlwano Lethlaku, Siviwe Magidigidi, Mfundo Vilakazi and Langelihle Phili, who will not have question marks about match fitness because they have been playing regularly for their clubs. 

South Africa will look for a positive start in their tough Group E clash against France at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua on Monday (10pm SA time) before they turn their attention to minnows New Caledonia on October 3 (1am) and the US on October 5 (10am). 

Some teams have arrived in Chile, where they have been involved in friendly games ahead of Sunday's start, but Amajita only leave the country on Tuesday after a lean preparation period. 

“With regards to conditioning, the advantage we have is most players are playing for their teams and that is going to help us a lot,” Mdaka said at a farewell dinner at Southern Sun Hyde Park on Monday night. 

“In terms of preparations in the form of a camp, we did not have that but we are not complaining. Let's [make] do with what we have because we would have loved to play an international friendly with a team similar to what we are going to play against there but it did not happen. 

“Conditioning-wise we might miss [some things] here and there, but we are not far from where we want to be.” 

While confident his team will overcome their imperfect preparation, Mdaka is in the dark about talented Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thato Sibiya, who was yet to link up with his teammates in camp ahead of their departure. 

Cardoso believes Sundowns’ early-season battles are a thing of the past

Coach backs Basadien to compete for starting berth after convincing home win against Durban City.
Sport
1 day ago

“One would not want to discuss it because of how we receive treatment from other teams. Even now [on Monday night] we are not sure whether we are going with him to the tournament.

“The challenge is once we register a player at Fifa, the issue of deregistering and replacing players is through medical reasons. These are some of the challenges we are faced with but we are crossing fingers we will have 21 players. 

“If his team does not want to release a player, they must write a letter and we take it to Fifa as proof they don’t want to release him. He was in the squad list for the tournament.” 

Mdaka said if Amajita are able to receive permission from Fifa for the withdrawal of Sibiya, they have enough players on stand-by to replace him. 

“We have a pool of 35 players we have submitted to Fifa and if we meet the requirements for replacing him, we will be able to do that.” 

MORE:

No Mbokazi or Campbell, but Mdaka names strong Amajita World Cup squad

Clubs hold back two big-name stars, but other U-20 Afcon champion performers included.
Sport
5 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe

Orlando Pirates’ fourth successive MTN8 title, Mamelodi Sundowns find their stride also on the agenda.
Sport
5 days ago

Broos calls for Bafana’s sensational Mbokazi to move to Europe

Orlando Pirates’ 19-year-old defensive prospect showed his potential, bossing Nigeria’s big-name attacking stars.
Sport
1 week ago

Players’ union slams Siwelele for ‘disrespecting player contracts’

‘What we are witnessing is not merely administrative turbulence but a dangerous assault on the hard-won gains.’
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH | Siwelele drama as boss axes CEO and assistant coach after threats on their lives

Amid their poor start to the season, Siwelele chairperson Calvin Le John has pulled the trigger on CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela Soccer
  2. Heavy rain blinded bespectacled Okon, causing Wayde to panic for handover Sport
  3. Awesome foursome: Zakithi, Wayde, Lythe, Udeme end SA medal drought Sport
  4. Quinton de Kock makes dramatic about-turn in return to Proteas Cricket
  5. Players’ union slams Siwelele for ‘disrespecting player contracts’ Soccer

Latest Videos

South Sudan: Riek Machar presented in a cage as high-stakes treason trial ...
DAY 1 throwback | DSTV Delicious Festival 2025 Powered by LottoStar