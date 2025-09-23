Soccer

Appollis strikes to break deadlock and earn Pirates three points against Siwelele

Buccaneers move up to fourth place with fourth Premiership win of the season

23 September 2025 - 21:40
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oswin Appolis celebrates scoring Orlando Pirates' winning goal with teammates in their Betway Premiership victory against Siwelele FC at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.
Oswin Appolis celebrates scoring Orlando Pirates' winning goal with teammates in their Betway Premiership victory against Siwelele FC at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday night.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Oswin Appollis provided a crucial breakthrough for Orlando Pirates as a replacement as he broke a Betway Premiership match seemingly headed for a stalemate with an 80th-minute winner against battling Siwelele FC.

Bucs' 24-year-old signing from Polokwane City was coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's go-to man from the bench on Tuesday night, earning his side a 1-0 win at Free State Stadium.

Siwelele, lagging in 12th place going into the game, were given a shake-up as CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse = staff members inherited as part of the deal when the new Free State club bought SuperSport United in the off-season — were axed on Sunday.

The message seemed to have been received by the team, as coach Lehlohonolo Seema's side put in a solid shift and troubled Pirates in the first half. Bucs upped the tempo and controlled the second 45 minutes, earning their fourth league win of the season and three points that saw them move up to fourth place on 12 points from six matches, seven points and a game behind leaders Sekhukhune United (19 from seven).

Siwelele dropped to 15th.

Both sides had chances in the opening half.

Players’ union slams Siwelele for ‘disrespecting player contracts’

‘What we are witnessing is not merely administrative turbulence but a dangerous assault on the hard-won gains.’
Sport
1 day ago

For Pirates, on an early counterattack, Deon Hotto's long pass fell to the feet of Relebohile Mofokeng whose volleyed touch was miscued past the post.

Siwelele's Nigerian forward Chibuike Ohizu's header flashed across goal.

Near the break a missed intercept by Pirates defender Lebone Seema allowed Vincent Pule to turn and volley at keeper Sipho Chaine.

Soon after the break, Mofokeng turned and slipped a low shot inches wide.

The game seemed headed for a draw but Bucs got the breakthrough via super-sub Appollis. Mofokeng passed ahead to another substitute, Evidence Makgopa, with his back to goal, whose deft touch fed Appollis through to finish past goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

MORE:

WATCH | Siwelele drama as boss axes CEO and assistant coach after threats on their lives

Amid their poor start to the season, Siwelele chairperson Calvin Le John has pulled the trigger on CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘It’s a conspiracy theory’: Petersen on Chiefs playing better when Nabi was away

‘Coaches come and go and it’s for us to stay focused — we have back-to-back games coming’
Sport
20 hours ago

Cardoso comes out swinging at critics to defend his record at Sundowns

Coach will reach 50 matches against Golden Arrows with a strong set of stats behind him.
Sport
9 hours ago

Amajita coach Mdaka confident ahead of U-20 World Cup despite poor preparation

While teams have been in Chile playing friendlies, SA had no camp and are unclear why Sundowns’ Sibiya has not arrived.
Sport
12 hours ago

Cardoso believes Sundowns’ early-season battles are a thing of the past

Coach backs Basadien to compete for starting berth after convincing home win against Durban City.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela Soccer
  2. Heavy rain blinded bespectacled Okon, causing Wayde to panic for handover Sport
  3. Awesome foursome: Zakithi, Wayde, Lythe, Udeme end SA medal drought Sport
  4. Quinton de Kock makes dramatic about-turn in return to Proteas Cricket
  5. Players’ union slams Siwelele for ‘disrespecting player contracts’ Soccer

Latest Videos

France halts counter-terrorism cooperation with Mali
Deportees dispute Ghana’s claims of repatriation