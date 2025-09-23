Appollis strikes to break deadlock and earn Pirates three points against Siwelele
Buccaneers move up to fourth place with fourth Premiership win of the season
Oswin Appollis provided a crucial breakthrough for Orlando Pirates as a replacement as he broke a Betway Premiership match seemingly headed for a stalemate with an 80th-minute winner against battling Siwelele FC.
Bucs' 24-year-old signing from Polokwane City was coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's go-to man from the bench on Tuesday night, earning his side a 1-0 win at Free State Stadium.
Siwelele, lagging in 12th place going into the game, were given a shake-up as CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse = staff members inherited as part of the deal when the new Free State club bought SuperSport United in the off-season — were axed on Sunday.
The message seemed to have been received by the team, as coach Lehlohonolo Seema's side put in a solid shift and troubled Pirates in the first half. Bucs upped the tempo and controlled the second 45 minutes, earning their fourth league win of the season and three points that saw them move up to fourth place on 12 points from six matches, seven points and a game behind leaders Sekhukhune United (19 from seven).
Siwelele dropped to 15th.
Both sides had chances in the opening half.
For Pirates, on an early counterattack, Deon Hotto's long pass fell to the feet of Relebohile Mofokeng whose volleyed touch was miscued past the post.
Siwelele's Nigerian forward Chibuike Ohizu's header flashed across goal.
Near the break a missed intercept by Pirates defender Lebone Seema allowed Vincent Pule to turn and volley at keeper Sipho Chaine.
Soon after the break, Mofokeng turned and slipped a low shot inches wide.
The game seemed headed for a draw but Bucs got the breakthrough via super-sub Appollis. Mofokeng passed ahead to another substitute, Evidence Makgopa, with his back to goal, whose deft touch fed Appollis through to finish past goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.