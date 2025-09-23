Appollis strikes to break deadlock and earn Pirates three points against Siwelele

Oswin Appollis provided a crucial breakthrough for Orlando Pirates as a replacement as he broke a Betway Premiership match seemingly headed for a stalemate with an 80th-minute winner against battling Siwelele FC.

Bucs' 24-year-old signing from Polokwane City was coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's go-to man from the bench on Tuesday night, earning his side a 1-0 win at Free State Stadium.

Siwelele, lagging in 12th place going into the game, were given a shake-up as CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse = staff members inherited as part of the deal when the new Free State club bought SuperSport United in the off-season — were axed on Sunday.