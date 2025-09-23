“We are moving forward and we have the difficult moments that were caused by instability that happened in the team. We are in a strong club with people who have strong commitment to move this team forward and we are going to move forward and succeed.
Cardoso comes out swinging at critics to defend his record at Sundowns
Coach will reach 50 matches against Golden Arrows with a strong set of stats behind him
As he prepares for his 50th match in charge of Mamelodi Sundowns against Lamontville Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday (3pm), coach Miguel Cardoso has defended his record at Chloorkop.
Since the start of the season Cardoso has been under increasing pressure from the club's hard-to-please supporters because of the “unattractive” style of football and supposed poor treatment of much admired attacker Peter Shalulile.
Though they are among the early season pacesetters in the Betway Premiership, supporters argue Sundowns are not dominating opposition teams and they believe Shalulile should be given more starting opportunities.
The temperature for Cardoso increased last month when the Brazilians suffered an aggregate loss to rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal and drew with Kaizer Chiefs in the league.
But after possibly their best performance of the season with a 3-1 Premiership win against Durban City on Saturday, Cardoso came out swinging at his detractors, saying they must look at the team's numbers since he took over.
Going back to his first match against Raja Casablanca in December at Loftus, Cardoso is on the right side of statistics with 31 wins, 11 draws and seven losses from 49 matches in all competitions.
His highlights include comfortably winning the league last season and returning the team to the final of the Champions League for the first time in since winning it in 2016, though Cardoso's side were stunned there by Pyramids FC of Egypt.
The Brazilians also won hearts at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US where they played attractive football, which came at a cost to influential midfielder Lucas Ribeiro attracting interest from other leagues.
“Sometimes people speak too much because of the high expectations they have and not because they relate with reality,” Cardoso said, stressing Sundowns always try to dominate opposition.
“It is important for people to relate with reality and reality is numbers. I invite everyone to go and check the numbers of the team since we arrived here.
“Go and check if there was any time where anyone was dominant over Mamelodi Sundowns in capacity to create, control the game with the ball and to have passes.
“Last year this team made the fans probably feel as pleased as they have never been. We broke all the records. The only record we did not break was of conceding and it was by one goal.
“After 10 years we took the team to the final of the Champions League, the team went to the Fifa Club World Cup and probably South Africa saw the best football ever and the fans are still not happy.”
Cardoso said he understands the demands from the supporters but asked for fair criticism.
“It is because they are demanding [that] we will work hard to try to please them as much as possible. But fans also need to understand there are moments and every moment is different.
“We are moving forward and we have the difficult moments that were caused by instability that happened in the team. We are in a strong club with people who have strong commitment to move this team forward and we are going to move forward and succeed.
“In the match against Marumo Gallants, the team had 88% pass accuracy, 72% ball possession and 121 completed passes. In this match against Durban City, we had even better stats with 79% ball possession, 89% pass accuracy and 11 shots on target out of 18.
“At the end of the match against Durban City the team were handling the ball over a low block and sometimes they brought the ball back to create spaces so they could move forward again.
“I heard a few whistles from the stands but people need to understand the ball is not always going to be in the front. Sometimes it is at the back and it goes forward, sometimes it is on the sides and goes inside.
“Sometimes you need to push the opponents back so you move forward. That is what Sundowns is used to doing — to use the support of the players to manage the ball and create spaces and overcome the difficulties opponents create.
“We want to build a team that make fans proud and we are going to do it, but this is not a spontaneous generation. It is hard work from everybody and the fans should support the players all the time.”
