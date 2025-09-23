PSG’s Dembele, Barca’s Bonmati win Ballon d’Or awards in Paris

Ousmane Dembele was named the world’s best player of the season as he claimed the Ballon d’Or on a night of triumph for his Paris St Germain club, while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, a serial trophy winner, claimed the women's award on Monday.

The 28-year-old France forward Dembele, who needed time and the guidance of PSG coach Luis Enrique to fulfil his potential as he inspired the capital club to their first Champions League title last season, became the sixth French player to lift the award and the first since Karim Benzema in 2022.

He beat Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, with his PSG teammate Vitinha taking third place.

“What I have just experienced is exceptional, I have no words for it, what happened with PSG. I feel a bit of stress, it’s not easy to win this trophy, and to have it presented to me by Ronaldinho, a legend of football, is exceptional,” Dembele said on stage at a Paris ceremony where he was supported by several teammates, the others being in Marseille for the Ligue 1 clash against OM which they lost 1-0.