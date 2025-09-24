Arrows took the lead on the half-hour mark when Junior Dion beat Teboho Mokoena in the air inside the box to connect with a well-taken corner kick for his fourth goal of the season.
Arrows hand Sundowns their first loss of the season
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
Golden Arrows stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 during their Betway Premiership clash at a wet and windy King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.
With this result, Arrows have registered their first league victory over the Brazilians in more than five years and have moved to ninth spot with 10 points from eight matches on the standings.
The win was much-needed by Arrows as they have snapped a three-match losing streak and will go a long way in reviving their campaign and give coach Manqoba Mngqithi some breathing space.
For Sundowns, they have suffered their first league loss of the season and focus is going to be on coach Miguel Cardoso who has been under pressure over the past few weeks.
