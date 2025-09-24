Soccer

Arrows hand Sundowns their first loss of the season

24 September 2025 - 18:02
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams challenged by by Nhlanhla Zwane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams challenged by by Nhlanhla Zwane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 during their Betway Premiership clash at a wet and windy King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday afternoon. 

With this result, Arrows have registered their first league victory over the Brazilians in more than five years and have moved to ninth spot with 10 points from eight matches on the standings. 

The win was much-needed by Arrows as they have snapped a three-match losing streak and will go a long way in reviving their campaign and give coach Manqoba Mngqithi some breathing space. 

For Sundowns, they have suffered their first league loss of the season and focus is going to be on coach Miguel Cardoso who has been under pressure over the past few weeks. 

‘It’s a conspiracy theory’: Petersen on Chiefs playing better when Nabi was away

‘Coaches come and go and it’s for us to stay focused — we have back-to-back games coming’
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows took the lead on the half-hour mark when Junior Dion beat Teboho Mokoena in the air inside the box to connect with a well-taken corner kick for his fourth goal of the season. 

Cardoso started the match with three uncapped players on the bench in the form of Katlego Ntsabeleng, Nuno Santos and the youngster Bennet Mokoena who were introduced in the second half but could not influence the game in their favour. 

In the starting line-up, Cardoso relied on regulars Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales and Peter Shalulile but they found the going tough in the wet and slippery conditions. 

For Mngqithi, Thakasani Mbanjwa was trusted between the poles and there were the likes of Philani Khumalo, Sbonelo Cele, Oumar Komara, Keenan Phillips and Dion. 

There is no time for Arrows to celebrate as they have newcomers Orbit College at home while Sundowns will be looking to come back to their winning ways against Richards Bay on Saturday. 

READ MORE:

Pirates coach Ouaddou to manage workloads by rotating players

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is going to continue rotating his players to manage their workloads in the face of a gruelling schedule where ...
Sport
12 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mbekezeli Mbokazi is ready for Europe

Orlando Pirates’ fourth successive MTN8 title, Mamelodi Sundowns find their stride also on the agenda.
Sport
6 days ago

Inside the licence drama behind Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs exit

Club has not commented because suspended coach has not signed a settlement agreement, insider says.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name Sport
  2. Heavy rain blinded bespectacled Okon, causing Wayde to panic for handover Sport
  3. Cardoso comes out swinging at critics to defend his record at Sundowns Soccer
  4. Bafana to play Zimbabwe in Durban and host Rwanda at Mbombela Soccer
  5. Appollis strikes to break deadlock and earn Pirates 3 points against Siwelele Soccer

Latest Videos

Malawi presidential election results update: Sophie Mokoena
Gaza aid flotilla targeted by drones and explosions, activists say