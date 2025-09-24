Gallants nearly opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Daniel Msendami forced a close range out of Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen who had to react quickly to clear the danger.
Three minutes later, Marvin Sikhosana was adjudged by referee Luxolo Badi to have hacked Ashley du Preez in the box and Gaston Sirino was denied by Washington Arubi from the penalty spot.
Chiefs co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze went with a defensive formation but there was space for attacker Mayo who made the difference.
Ben Youssef and Kaze started the match with players like Paseka Mako, Zitha Kwinika, Inácio Miguel, Bradley Cross, Reeve Frosler, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
For visiting coach Alexandre Lafitte went with his tried and tested of Arubi, Monde Mphambaniso, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Phillip Ndlondlo, Bheki Mabuza and Lebogang Mabotja.
Chiefs held by gallant Marumo at FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by spirited Marumo Gallants during their Betway Premiership encounter on Wednesday afternoon.
Amakhosi opened the scoring in the first half through debutant attacker Khanyisa Mayo, but Jason Clifford equalised in the 75th minute with a delightful curling shot as they settled for the share of the spoils.
When he opened the scoring after 40 minutes, Mayo followed in the footsteps of his father Patrick who played for Amakhosi as a defender and striker between 2003 and 2007.
It was a good way for Mayo to introduce himself to the Amakhosi faithful as he returned to South Africa from Algerian side CR Belouizdad to revive his career and possibly return to Bafana Bafana.
There was a huge roar from the Chiefs supporters when Mayo was replaced by Glody Lilepo shortly before the hour mark, but Amakhosi could not hold on to the lead.
