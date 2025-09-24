Pirates coach Ouaddou to manage workloads by rotating players

“It was the plan [to start Appollis on the bench]. We wanted to rest him because he featured in most of the games so far this season. You would like to play all your best players but at the same times you have to think about injuries.
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is going to continue rotating his players to manage their workloads in the face of a gruelling schedule where they are involved in five competitions.
The Buccaneers, who have already won the MTN8 and on the verge of qualifying to the second round of the Champions League, also have the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Betway Premiership.
Speaking after they managed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Siwelele FC at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday, Ouaddou gave credit to Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis, who came from the bench where he was rested to score the crucial goal.
Appollis replaced ineffective Patrick Maswanganyi at the beginning of the second half and went on to score the goal that took Pirates to the fourth spot with 12 points from six outings.
“It is important to have good management of players when you play in many competitions,” he said, explaining that management is key to avoid injuries in what is going to be a long season.
