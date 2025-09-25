Soccer

Arteta says more to come from Eze after he opens Arsenal account

25 September 2025 - 08:13 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Gabriel Martinelli.
Image: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 League Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday and manager Mikel Arteta said the attacking midfielder will deliver more “magic moments” when he clicks with his new teammates.

Eze, signed from Crystal Palace for a reported £68m last month, opened the scoring against the third-tier side in the eighth minute with a deft sidefooted finish before Leandro Trossard killed the game off late on.

Arteta said Eze had been calm and comfortable in possession against a well-organised side.

“He played very centrally against a team that's obviously with a 5-4-1, they are super compact inside, it's not easy to find spaces but he's very capable with the ball,” said Arteta.

Liverpool boss Slot blasts 'stupid' Ekitike for red card after scoring

Liverpool manager Arne Slot blasted Hugo Ekitike for a "stupid" sending-off after tapping home a winner against Southampton in the League Cup on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

“He still needs a little more time with those guys to understand the timings, especially the things that he needs to do.

“Then actions like that will be more consistent and better for us. In general, very good, there is still a lot more to give.

“At the end, what we want to do with him is to get him in positions, in spaces, that he can create his magic moments and the difference in the team.”

Arsenal, who host Brighton in the next round, visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

READ MORE

PSG’s Dembele, Barca’s Bonmati win Ballon d’Or awards in Paris

French star praises PSG, coach Enrique, and teammates for support as Paris club wins multiple awards.
Sport
2 days ago

Mourinho back where it all started at Benfica

‘Special One’ returns to club that launched his managerial career after leaving Fenerbache in August after losing to Benfica.
Sport
5 days ago

Real Madrid begin Champions League bid with Mbappé under the spotlight

Arteta out to change Arsenal’s history as league phase of Europe’s top interclub competition gets under way.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name Sport
  2. Cardoso comes out swinging at critics to defend his record at Sundowns Soccer
  3. Mulaudzi, Mailula come up tops in Absa Run Your City 10km in Joburg Sport
  4. Pirates coach Ouaddou to manage workloads by rotating players Soccer
  5. Appollis strikes to break deadlock and earn Pirates 3 points against Siwelele Soccer

Latest Videos

The Threesome | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical
Gunman wrote 'anti-ICE' on bullet in immigration office attack | REUTERS