Arteta says more to come from Eze after he opens Arsenal account

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 League Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday and manager Mikel Arteta said the attacking midfielder will deliver more “magic moments” when he clicks with his new teammates.

Eze, signed from Crystal Palace for a reported £68m last month, opened the scoring against the third-tier side in the eighth minute with a deft sidefooted finish before Leandro Trossard killed the game off late on.

Arteta said Eze had been calm and comfortable in possession against a well-organised side.

“He played very centrally against a team that's obviously with a 5-4-1, they are super compact inside, it's not easy to find spaces but he's very capable with the ball,” said Arteta.