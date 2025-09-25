“I don’t agree with you that it was a defensive approach,” insisted Ben Youssef, who sat on the bench with Cedric Kaze as Amakhosi dropped two crucial home points but they remain in third spot with 14 points from seven games.
“The idea was we played in a 3-4-3 formation to try to make the high block because they like to play short passes. They are not like last season where it was always long balls.
“We tried to press them higher, I thought we recovered a lot of balls and we got a lot of opportunities to score.”
Pressed to elaborate on their system, Ben Youssef said they tried a number of combinations to push forward and not sit back.
“I think it is finished to talk about 3-4-3 or 4-3-2-1 or how we made offensive and defensive animations. Our defensive animation was 3-4-3, when we tried to play high and middle block it was 5-4-1, on progression it was 3-2-4-1 and on the build-up it was 4-2-2.
Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef says they were not defensive against Gallants
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has strongly disagreed with suggestions they were defensive during the 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
Amakhosi started the match with seven defensive players in Paseka Mako, Zitha Kwinika, Inácio Miguel, Bradley Cross, Reeve Frosler, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Sibongiseni Mthethwa but Ben Youssef said their plan was not to sit back.
The only attack-minded players in their starting line-up were Ashley du Preez, Gaston Sirino, who failed to score from the penalty spot, and debutant attacker Khanyisa Mayo who scored their goal.
Ben Youssef said their plan was to be adventurous on the attack with wingbacks Mako and Frosler allowed to venture forward on the sides when they pressed higher to put Gallants under pressure.
Chiefs held by gallant Marumo at FNB Stadium
“Inside there were a lot of ideas and we tried to keep the same with what we worked on before. The only thing regarding the team was that we also had the Confederation Cup in mind.”
Chiefs take on Kabuscorp SCP in the second leg of the first preliminary round at FNB Stadium on Saturday under pressure to overturn a 1-0 deficit and progress to the next stage of the Confederation Cup.
“We tried to see some ideas for the high block, we pressed high and recovered a lot of balls. We didn’t allow them to be comfortable but we are disappointed with the result.”
