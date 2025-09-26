Israel facing potential Uefa suspension vote as political pressure mounts

Uefa appears poised for an emergency vote on suspending Israel from European competition next week, with national federations scrambling to position themselves amid mounting political pressure after calls for action.

The brewing crisis intensified this week when United Nations experts called for Israel's suspension from international football amid the unfolding genocide in occupied Palestinian territory.

A source confirmed Europe's soccer body could potentially decide next week to vote on whether to suspend Israel from European competition.

Should Uefa vote to ban Israel, it would put the organisation on a collision course with the government of the US — co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup — which is vehemently against such a motion.

“We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel's national soccer team from the World Cup,” a spokesperson for the US state department told Sky News.