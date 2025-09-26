Soccer

Mabasa urges Orlando Pirates to go a step further against Lioli

Basotho champions remain upbeat despite another mismatch looming

26 September 2025 - 16:09
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Tshegofatso Mabasa hopes Orlando Pirates will go all the way and clinch the most prestigious club competition title in African football.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has praised their Caf Champions League first preliminary round first-leg 3-0 win over Lioli of Lesotho as a “step in the right direction”.

The burly forward said Bucs are hoping to go all the way and clinch the most prestigious club competition title in African football.

Pirates host Lioli in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm). The Buccaneers had a brilliant Champions League campaign last season, reaching the semifinals, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Pyramids of Egypt.

“We know how far we went last season in the Champions League — hopefully we can rectify our mistakes from last season, learn from them and continue to grow and hopefully go all the way this season,” said Mabasa, who netted a brace against Lioli in his hometown of Bloemfontein last Saturday.

“Winning the first leg 3-0 was just a first step in a very long journey but a step in the right direction, definitely.”

Heading into this clash, expected to be a walk in the park for them, the Sea Robbers are high in morale as they have now gone eight games without defeat, with six wins and two draws in all competitions.

However, Lioli coach Bongani Maseko has refused to throw in the towel, despite the convincing defeat in the first leg, played at Free State Stadium as Lesotho has no Confederation of African Football-approved venue.

Lioli are seven-time Basotho champions, having won the last two editions of the mountain kingdom's domestic championships.

“I think the first half is 3-0, it’s the second half now. We will look at the video, do our analysis and see where we can improve in the second leg,” Maseko said.

“We're still going to fight. The game is not over, there is still 90 minutes to go.”

SowetanLIVE

