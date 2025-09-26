Soccer

No end in sight to Nabi impasse after Chiefs coach offers to stay

Formal disciplinary hearing into Tunisian’s qualifications may be next step

26 September 2025 - 09:01 By Nkareng Matshe and Neville Khoza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Nasreddine Nabi's situation at Kaizer Chiefs remains unclear after his offer to return to the club was met with a cold shoulder late last week.

Chiefs head into their third match without Nabi on Saturday when they face Angola's Kabuscorp (FNB Stadium, 3pm), needing to overturn a first-leg deficit in their Caf Confederation preliminary first-round tie.

Nabi did not travel to Angola last weekend, where Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat, because the club found out he does not possess a valid coaching licence to sit on the bench for Caf fixtures, prompting the club to suspend the 60-year-old Tunisian.

He is understood to have responded to the suspension threat by offering to walk away instead — but surprisingly, Sowetan understands his representatives told the Chiefs hierarchy he would like to rescind the offer and see out the remainder of his contract, which ends in June.

‘Some players don’t deserve the jersey’: Oscar Mbo slams Kaizer Chiefs

House music star and diehard Kaizer Chiefs supporter Oscar Mbo has not held back after the club's recent string of poor performances, most notably ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Chiefs, however, believe the relationship is beyond salvation, though there have not been official discussions to agree on termination of Nabi's contract. Effectively, Nabi has not worked since Chiefs' 3-1 Premiership loss to Sekhukhune United on September 16.

It is thought a formal disciplinary hearing into the coach's qualification is seen as the next step to resolve the impasse, and that could lead to an outright dismissal because Nabi had been forewarned to get his papers in order.

However, the situation could favour Nabi should Chiefs be eliminated by Kabuscorp.

“He won't be needing the licence if that's the case,” an informer said. 

The club floundering under assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef is also not helping Chiefs' management's intention to force Nabi out. Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 league draw by Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Sundowns will soon be back to top form, says Arrows coach Mngqithi

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has refused to gloat over his team's rare Betway Premiership win over Mamelodi Sundowns, instead warning that ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Given that, the coach's departure could be seen as another glaring failure by the club's management to plan after he oversaw preseason and new signings, only for the project to unravel so early in the season.

Chiefs are winless in three matches and must score at least twice without conceding on Saturday to make the next round of the Confederation Cup.

“It is a very important game on Saturday, with high hopes to qualify for the next round,” Ben Youssef said after Chiefs' draw against Gallants.

“In the last three games we didn’t win, but the most important thing for us is the performance then the result because if we have good performances, the results will come.”

Encouragingly for Chiefs, one of their latest recruits, Khanyisa Mayo, opened his account on debut against Marumo. Ben Youssef said they expect a lot from him: “We need more from Mayo because we know his quality and what he can do for the team.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef says they were not defensive against Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has strongly disagreed with suggestions they were defensive during the 1-1 Betway Premiership draw with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Amajita respect all U20 World Cup teams, but aim to be champs – Autata

Ahead of the Amajita 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Chile, midfielder Patrick Autata says they are not going there as underdogs, and will not take ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs held by gallant Marumo at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by spirited Marumo Gallants during their Betway Premiership encounter on Wednesday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows hand Sundowns their first loss of the season

Golden Arrows stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 during their Betway Premiership clash at a wet and windy King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Players’ union slams Siwelele for ‘disrespecting player contracts’

‘What we are witnessing is not merely administrative turbulence but a dangerous assault on the hard-won gains.’
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mulaudzi, Mailula come up tops in Absa Run Your City 10km in Joburg Sport
  2. Cardoso comes out swinging at critics to defend his record at Sundowns Soccer
  3. Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name Sport
  4. Pirates coach Ouaddou to manage workloads by rotating players Soccer
  5. No end in sight to Nabi impasse after Chiefs coach offers to stay Soccer

Latest Videos

Ethiopia Calls Nuclear Power “Essential for Africa’s Future” at Moscow Forum | ...
Madagascar imposes curfew amid violent blackout protests