No end in sight to Nabi impasse after Chiefs coach offers to stay
Formal disciplinary hearing into Tunisian’s qualifications may be next step
Nasreddine Nabi's situation at Kaizer Chiefs remains unclear after his offer to return to the club was met with a cold shoulder late last week.
Chiefs head into their third match without Nabi on Saturday when they face Angola's Kabuscorp (FNB Stadium, 3pm), needing to overturn a first-leg deficit in their Caf Confederation preliminary first-round tie.
Nabi did not travel to Angola last weekend, where Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat, because the club found out he does not possess a valid coaching licence to sit on the bench for Caf fixtures, prompting the club to suspend the 60-year-old Tunisian.
He is understood to have responded to the suspension threat by offering to walk away instead — but surprisingly, Sowetan understands his representatives told the Chiefs hierarchy he would like to rescind the offer and see out the remainder of his contract, which ends in June.
Chiefs, however, believe the relationship is beyond salvation, though there have not been official discussions to agree on termination of Nabi's contract. Effectively, Nabi has not worked since Chiefs' 3-1 Premiership loss to Sekhukhune United on September 16.
It is thought a formal disciplinary hearing into the coach's qualification is seen as the next step to resolve the impasse, and that could lead to an outright dismissal because Nabi had been forewarned to get his papers in order.
However, the situation could favour Nabi should Chiefs be eliminated by Kabuscorp.
“He won't be needing the licence if that's the case,” an informer said.
The club floundering under assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef is also not helping Chiefs' management's intention to force Nabi out. Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 league draw by Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.
Given that, the coach's departure could be seen as another glaring failure by the club's management to plan after he oversaw preseason and new signings, only for the project to unravel so early in the season.
Chiefs are winless in three matches and must score at least twice without conceding on Saturday to make the next round of the Confederation Cup.
“It is a very important game on Saturday, with high hopes to qualify for the next round,” Ben Youssef said after Chiefs' draw against Gallants.
“In the last three games we didn’t win, but the most important thing for us is the performance then the result because if we have good performances, the results will come.”
Encouragingly for Chiefs, one of their latest recruits, Khanyisa Mayo, opened his account on debut against Marumo. Ben Youssef said they expect a lot from him: “We need more from Mayo because we know his quality and what he can do for the team.”
