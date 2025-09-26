Soccer

POLL | Should Kaizer Chiefs change their minds and allow Nasreddine Nabi to stay as coach?

26 September 2025 - 11:52 By TimesLIVE
The fate of Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, remains in the balance.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi remains in limbo at the club, apparently suspended due to his lack of the correct coaching qualifications to sit on the bench in Caf interclub competition.

Sowetan has reported Nabi initially said he would leave the club over the situation, but has since offered to remain. However, insiders said the relationship has irreparably broken down from the club’s point of view.

Chiefs head into their third match without Nabi tomorrow when they face Angola's Kabuscorp (FNB Stadium, 3pm), needing to overturn a first-leg deficit in their Caf Confederation preliminary first-round tie.

Nabi did not travel to Angola last weekend, where Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat, because the club found out he does not possess a valid coaching licence to sit on the bench for Caf fixtures, prompting the club to suspend the 60-year-old Tunisian.

He is understood to have responded to the suspension threat by offering to walk away instead, but Sowetan understands his representatives told the Chiefs hierarchy he would like to rescind the offer and see out the remainder of his contract, which ends in June.

No end in sight to Nabi impasse after Chiefs coach offers to stay

Formal disciplinary hearing into Tunisian’s qualifications may be next step
Chiefs, however, believe the relationship is beyond salvation. It is thought a formal disciplinary hearing into the coach's qualification is seen as the next step to resolve the impasse — and that could lead to an outright dismissal because Nabi had been forewarned to get his papers in order.

However, the situation could favour Nabi should Chiefs be eliminated by Kabuscorp.

“He won't be needing the licence if that's the case,” an informer said.

The club floundering under assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef is also not helping Chiefs' management's intention to force Nabi out.

Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 league draw by Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Chiefs are winless in three matches and must score at least twice without conceding tomorrow to make the next round of the Confederation Cup.

