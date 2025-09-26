Soccer

Sundowns will reshape to adjust for loss of Ribeiro, says Cardoso

‘We are not looking to replace Lucas [but] we are looking to reinforce the team and make it completely different’

26 September 2025 - 13:23
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during their Betway Premiership defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has laid bare their intention to restructure the team to play more as a collective after the departure of Lucas Ribeiro, who embodied individual brilliance in the past two seasons.

Ribeiro, who joined Sundowns from Belgian second-tier side SK Beveren in July 2023, terminated his contract under testy circumstances with the Tshwane giants a few weeks ago to join Spanish second-tier outfit CyD Leonesa.

Sundowns have since signed Portuguese playmaker Nuno Santos from Vitória Guimarães, and by Thursday they were working around the clock to conclude a deal with another Portuguese talent, Miguel Reisinho, who is a free agent.

The Portuguese pair operate as No 10s like Ribeiro, but Cardoso doesn't view them as the Brazilian's replacement. He explained one of the ways Downs will aim to put the Ribeiro era behind them will be to play more as a team.

“No player will replace Lucas because that's not what we are looking for,” Cardoso said after Sundowns suffered their first Betway Premiership defeat of the season, 1-0 away to Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

“We are not looking to replace Lucas [but] we are looking to reinforce the team and make it completely different.

“Every player has their own characteristics and neither Nuno nor Miguel has the characteristics Lucas has. He [Ribeiro] was a very particular kind of player but also the other ones are very particular.

“Sundowns will develop to be a different team, probably more collective, even more than it was in the past because Lucas was a player who could solve problems alone. In this kind of game [against Arrows], probably he would have helped a lot because sometimes we were low-blocked and he's capable of finding spaces in behind the opponents' defence.”

Cardoso said Downs have moved on from the loss of 26-year-old Ribeiro, last season's PSL Footballer of the Season and Premiership Player’s Player of the Season.

“We are no longer relating to Lucas. Lucas for us is a wonderful memory, a good friend but he is in the past — the team and we as coaches don't relate with the past.”

SowetanLIVE

