Soccer

Fernandes misses penalty as Man United slump to defeat at Brentford

27 September 2025 - 15:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Brentford's Igor Thiago celebrates scoring their first goal with Kevin Schade against Man United.
Brentford's Igor Thiago celebrates scoring their first goal with Kevin Schade against Man United.
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes had a penalty saved as his team slipped to a 3-1 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, Igor Thiago scoring twice for the hosts.

Fernandes had to wait several minutes to try to equalise with his penalty, awarded for a foul on former Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, and his weak effort was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford wrapped it up in stoppage time when Mathias Jensen netted with a powerful effort after a quick break.

It was yet another disjointed performance by Ruben Amorim's United who were 2-0 down after 20 minutes.

Thiago rifled a shot into the top corner after being sent clear by Jordan Henderson in the eighth minute and doubled his side's lead from close range after United keeper Altay Bayindir could only push a low cross into his path.

Striker Benjamin Sesko scored his first goal for United in the 26th minute, slamming home after his first two efforts were blocked in a goalmouth scramble.

But the visitors never really built any momentum after the break as they suffered their third league loss of the season.

READ MORE

Israel facing potential Uefa suspension vote as political pressure mounts

US state department says it will ‘work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel's national soccer team from the World Cup’.
Sport
1 day ago

Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction

In its unanimous appeal ruling, the four-judge Catalan high court said the accuser's testimony lacked reliability over facts that could be ...
News
2 days ago

Arteta says more to come from Eze after he opens Arsenal account

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal in their 2-0 League Cup win over Port Vale on Wednesday and manager Mikel Arteta said the attacking ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No end in sight to Nabi impasse after Chiefs coach offers to stay Soccer
  2. POLL | Should Kaizer Chiefs change their minds and allow Nasreddine Nabi to ... Soccer
  3. Mabasa urges Orlando Pirates to go a step further against Lioli Soccer
  4. Amajita respect all U20 World Cup teams, but aim to be champs – Autata Soccer
  5. Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name Sport

Latest Videos

SA awaits Guinness record for biggest braai attempt
The content creation shift and access for underprivileged communities