Palace leave it late to beat Liverpool, Chelsea defeated by Brighton, Man City hammers Burnley

Liverpool's perfect Premier League start came to a juddering halt at Crystal Palace on Saturday, with substitute Eddie Nketiah's last-gasp winner giving the Eagles a deserved win over the sub-par champions that ought to have been much easier.

Ismaila Sarr smashed in from close range, his third goal in his last three games against the Reds, after Liverpool failed to clear a corner in the ninth minute.

Palace were rampant and could have been 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Liverpool indebted to a tame effort from Yeremy Pino and goalkeeper Alisson's superb saves from Daniel Munoz and Jean-Philippe Mateta to keep them in the contest.

Liverpool substitute Federico Chiesa's 87th-minute equaliser looked set to give the champions an absolute heist of a 1-1 draw.