Sundowns cruise past Richards Bay to go top of the log, Sekhukhune handed first league defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Richards Bay 4-1 to return to winning ways and climbed to the Betway Premiership summit as Sekhukhune United were handed their first league defeat of the season.

Sundowns, who were stunned by Golden Arrows midweek, claimed the maximum points against the Natal Rich Boyz at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Tashreeq Matthews scored a brace while the other goals were scored by young defender Malibongwe Khoza and Iqraam Rayners, who found the back of net from the penalty spot.

Experienced striker Gabadinho Mhango found the consolation goal for the men from KZN.

The match delivered four goals in the opening half, with Matthews opening the scoring on 15 minutes, after he connected well with a good cross by new signings Nuno Santos, who showed glimpses of a good player and was awarded the Man of the Match accolade.