Soccer

Gabriel earns late win for Arsenal at Newcastle

28 September 2025 - 19:53 By Nick Said
Gabriel celebrates scoring Arsenal's late winner with teammates in their Premier League voctory against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Scott Heppell

Arsenal defender Gabriel headed a stoppage-time winner from a corner to secure his side a 2-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday and close the gap on leaders Liverpool to two points with a stunning late show.

Arsenal climbed to second place in the table with 13 points from six matches while Newcastle are in 15th with six points from the same number of games.

Newcastle took the lead in the 34th minute when Nick Woltemade rose highest to meet a cross from a short corner and head into the net after Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera had needlessly given away the set-piece with a miscued back-pass.

The visitors were frustrated as they wasted several opportunities, but netted twice late on as Mikel Merino glanced in a header in the 84th minute, before Gabriel found the winner in the 96th.

Reuters

