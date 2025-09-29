Amajita put up a fight but go down swinging against France

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lucas Michal of France is challenged by Amajita's Tylon Smith in their 2025 Fifa U-20 World Cup Group E clash at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile, on Monday night.

Amajita put up a fighting performance but were undone by the precision of group heavyweights France in a 2-1 defeat for the South Africans in their 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup opener on Monday.

Anthony Bermont put France ahead in the 25th minute at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua in the Group E match that kicked off at 5pm in Chile (10pm SA time). Jody Ah Shene pulled one back from the spot in the 33rd.

France edged the second half, though star forward Lucas Michal’s 80th-minute winner came after two quick, strong chances to the South Africans.

With the tournament not scheduled in a Fifa international date, teams have battled to have their top stars released. The “Bleuets” of France coach Bernard Diomède are missing many of the stars who were runners-up at the 2024 U-19 European Championship, but their line-up boasts many players with experience in Ligue 1 or elsewhere in Europe.

South Africa put up a brave performance and had their chances. It is the nature of World Cups that losing the opening game can apply pressure, but coach Raymond Mdaka’s African champions will feel Monday’s performance sets them up for better results against minnows New Caledonia on Thursday (1am on Friday in SA) and the always competitive US on Sunday.

Amajita showed early nerves, conceded, then fought back for a deserved share of honours by the break.

Soon after the start, Monaco forward Michal played Tadjidine Mmadi in one-on-one with Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, the Marseille winger slipping his shot wide.

Midfielder Mayssam Benama made space on the left of the box and beat low onto the right upright.

Strasbourg midfielder Rabby Nzingoula’s strike from outside the area was blocked by Tylon Smith, the ball falling for forward Bermont to volley past Smythe-Lowe for France’s lead.

It took the goal against them for the South Africans to get jolted into stride, as soon Jody Ah Shene could not beat goalkeeper Lisandru Olmeta to the ball.

Moments later, Mamelodi Sundowns’ emerging start Kutlwano Letlhaku was clipped going into the box by centre back Elyaz Zidane, son of Zinedine. Portuguese referee João Pinheiro consulted a video review and pointed to the spot, Ah Shene stepping up and slotting low to the right of Olmeta.

Eleven minutes back from the break, Michal shot into the side netting, then moments later had another shot blocked by Smith as France moved the ball with purpose back from the change rooms. France captain Ilane Touré, also of Monaco, forced a good reflex save from Smythe-Lowe.

With France showing signs of frustration, Neo Rapoo played Shakeel April into the danger area, the Cape Town City player unable to hit the target. Soon after that, big substitute Siviwe Magidigidi was through to force a stop off the legs of Olmeta.

However, when Siviwe Nkwali missed his challenge on Michal, France U20’s reliable scorer was able to turn, steady himself and finish past Smythe-Lowe.