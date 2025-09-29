Bafana docked 3 points for fielding ineligible Mokoena in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teboho Mokoena during the anthems for Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup qualifying draw against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on March 21.

Bafana Bafana have been dealt a severe blow in their mission to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after world governing body Fifa announced on Monday the national team has been docked the three points they earned in a 2-0 victory against Lesotho in March.

In that match in Polokwane Bafana fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who should have been suspended due to accumulating two yellow cards in previous Group C qualifiers.

“The Fifa disciplinary committee has sanctioned the South African Football Association [Safa] for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v Lesotho match played on March 21, thereby breaching article 19 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC) and article 14 of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition Regulations,” Fifa said in their statement on Monday.

“Consequently, the Fifa disciplinary committee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by South Africa by a score of 3-0. Safa has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF10,000 to Fifa, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

“The parties were notified of the terms of the Fifa disciplinary committee’s decision today [Monday]. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com.

“The forfeiture decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the Fifa appeal committee.”

With the sanctioned placed against Bafana Bafana by FiFA it means Benin Take over as Group leaders in the World cup Qualifiers @soka25east pic.twitter.com/K968MEjuAU — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) September 29, 2025

With these points deducted, Bafana (who drop from 17 to 14 points and a +8 goal difference to +3) moved from the top of Group C to second place behind Benin (14 points, +4 difference).

Both sides have two games remaining. Bafana face Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10 and host Rwanda in their last match at Mbombela Stadium on October 14. Benin play Nigeria and Rwanda in their last two matches, both away.

Hugo Broos’s side still have a big chance to qualify as long as they bag six points in their last two matches and score as many goals as possible to overcome the goal difference between them and Benin, who also could drop points given their tough last two games.

It remains to be seen if the South African Football Association (Safa) will take any action against Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka, the official responsible for ensuring only eligible players are called up by Broos for national team matches.

Safa are also yet to indicate if they will appeal against the decision.