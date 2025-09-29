Soccer

Bafana docked three points for fielding ineligible Mokoena in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

29 September 2025 - 17:31
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Teboho Mokoena during the anthems for Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup qualifying draw against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on March 21.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana have been dealt a severe blow in their mission to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after the world's governing body Fifa announced on Monday that they have been docked the three points they earned in a 2-0 victory against Lesotho in March in Polokwane.

In that match Bafana fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena,who should have not been called up in the first place as he was suspended due to two yellow cards he had accumulated in their previous qualifying matches.

"The Fifa disciplinary committee has sanctioned the SA Football Association for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the SA v Lesotho match played on March 21 2025 in the Fifa World Cup 2026 preliminary competition, thereby breaching article 19 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC) and article 14 of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition Regulations.

"Consequently, the Fifa disciplinary committee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by the representative team of SA by a score of 3-0. Safa has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10, 000 to Fifa, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

"The parties were notified of the terms of the Fifa disciplinary committee's decision today (September 29), in accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Coach Pitso can take Chiefs to a place they’ve never been’: Hlompho Kekana

‘If they want him, they must clean their house because he has a strong personality.’
Sport
6 hours ago

"The forfeiture decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the Fifa appeal committee," Fifa said in their statement on Monday.

With these points deducted, Bafana moved from top of Group C to second place behind Benin on 14 points. Benin has a superior goal difference ahead of the two last qualifiers in October.

Bafana will face Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10 and host Rwanda in the last match at Mbombela Stadium on October 14. Benin still has to play Nigeria and Rwanda in their last two matches.

Hugo Broos' side still have a big chance to qualify as long they bag six points in their last two matches and score as many goals to overcome the goal difference between them and Benin who may not be able to win both their last two matches.

It remains to be seen if Safa will take any decision against Bafana manger Vincent Tseka, the man who was expected to ensure that he knows all the eligible players called by Broos for international matches.

Safa are also yet to indicate if they will appeal this decision.

