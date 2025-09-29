Zinedine Zidane’s son part of tough France who Amajita face in World Cup opener

Amajita could have a tough time in their Fifa Under-20 World Cup opener on Monday night breaking the defence of football giants France, who have rising star Elyaz Zidane, the son of 1990s and 2000s legend Zinedine, at centreback.

Coach Raymond Mdaka’s South Africans open their Group E campaign at the 15-000-seat Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, 90km south of capital Santiago in central Chile on Monday (5pm in Chile, 10pm SA time).

Chilly evening conditions of around 18°C are expected at the tail end of the Chilean winter.

While Zinedine Zidane was the gloriously-skilled playmaking fulcrum of the 1998 French senior World Cup-winning team, youngest son Elyaz has been making his way into senior football at Spanish Primera Federación (third tier) side Betis Deportivo, the reserve team for Real Betis.

The 19-year-old Real Madrid product — Zinedine has four sons and all of them came through Real’s academy — was named by Sports Illustrated as one of the five players to watch out for at the World Cup, where 2024 U-19 Euro runners-up France are one of the favourites.