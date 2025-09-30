Amajita put up a fight but go down swinging against France

Amajita put up a fighting performance but were undone by the precision of group heavyweights France in a 2-1 defeat to the South Africans in their 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup opener on Monday.

Anthony Bermont put France ahead in the 25th minute at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua in the Group E match that kicked off at 5pm in Chile, 10pm SA time. Jody Ah Shene pulled one back from the spot in the 33rd.

France edged the second half, though star forward Lucas Michal’s late, 80th-minute winner came after two quick, strong chances to the South Africans.

With the tournament not scheduled in a Fifa international date, teams have battled to have their top stars released. The “Bleuets” of France coach Bernard Diomède are missing many of the stars who were runners-up at the 2024 U-19 European Championship, but their line-up still boast many players with experience in Ligue 1 or elsewhere in Europe.