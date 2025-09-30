Pirates move to third spot with hardfought win over TS Galaxy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence Makgopa celebrates his goal for Orlando Pirates with teammate Kamogelo Selebele in their Betway Premiership win against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on the September 30 2025.

Orlando Pirates moved to third spot in the Betway Premiership with a hardfought 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers registered a much-needed fifth league win in succession, taking them to 15 points from seven games.

Pirates have closed the gap on early pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will feel they should have scored more goals.

The Buccaneers dominated for most of the match but their supporters only celebrated the two goals by Evidence Makgopa with a 20th-minute penalty and Tshegofatso Mabasa in the fourth minute of added time at the end.

Ouaddou made some interesting tactical changes, with attackers Relebohile Mofokeng and Masindi Nemtajela used in the central creative roles.

Ouaddou started with Tshepang Moremi on the left wing, while Kamogela Sebelebele was used on the right and Makgopa as the lone striker.

Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic did not tinker much, fielding stwalwarts Tape Ira, Mpho Mvelase, Khulumane Ndamane, Mlungisi Mbunjane, Sphesihle Maduna and Puso Dithejane.

Moremi hit the post inside four minutes after a quick counterattack that involved Mofokeng and Nemtajela as Bucs made their winning intentions clear.

Referee Siyabulela Qunta pointed to the spot after Mlungisi Mbunjane shoved Nemtajela in the box.

After a short discussion among Pirates’ players in the box, Makgopa was given the ball and the Bafana Bafana striker got the better of Galaxy goalkeeper Ira.

The last action of the match came in the dying minutes when Mabasa headed home a pass from Deon Hotto.

With this defeat, Galaxy dropped to seventh spot with 13 points from eighth matches and they will be under pressure when they take on Orbit College at Olympia Park in the Carling Knockout opening round on Saturday.

Pirates also turn attention to the cup competition with a home clash against Siwelele FC on Saturday.