Soccer

Rooney has ‘no faith’ Amorim can revive Manchester United

‘It’s everything about the club that needs fixing. The soul has gone from the club’

30 September 2025 - 10:48 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts during their 3-1 Premier League defeat against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in London on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/David Klein

Manchester United's all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney says the club has lost its soul and has voiced concerns about manager Ruben Amorim's ability to turn things around after a woeful start to the season.

Amorim, who has overseen nine wins, 17 defeats, and seven draws in his 33 league games in charge, has faced mounting pressure with United 14th in the Premier League with seven points from six matches.

Speaking on his The Wayne Rooney Show podcast, on Monday, Rooney said: I have tried my hand in management and it didn't work out too well, I get it.

“Amorim is my age, he is still a young manager and I'm sure he still has a massive future, but what's going on at Man United, this is not Man United.

I honestly hope he can turn it round and he does. But if you're saying to me, 'do you believe he will?', then, after everything I've seen, honestly, I've got no faith in it.

Minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, who holds roughly 29% of United and oversees football operations, has rolled out cost-saving measures including staff reductions, higher ticket prices and the scrapping of free lunches at staff canteens.

And Rooney, who won five league titles during his time at United between 2004-2017, said there was more than just the performances on the pitch to be concerned about.

It's everything about the club that needs fixing. The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kick-start that football club.

Reuters

