ADVERTISEMENT

Soccer

WATCH | Fans despair after Khanyisa Mayo’s howler denies Chiefs a goal

TimesLIVE Staff

TimesLIVE

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo reacts during their Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium. (Daniel Hlongwane)

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have taken to socia media to express their disappointment with striker Khanyisa Mayo, who possibly cost the club three valuable points in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against AmaZulu on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi midfielder Pule Mmodi thought he had given Chiefs the lead on the stroke of half time at FNB Stadium, but his shot was needlessly tapped into the net by Mayo, who should have left the ball to roll in because he was offside.

AmaZulu took the lead after 32 minutes through a header from Thandolwethu Ngwenya and Chiefs equalised through Mduduzi Shabalaa just after the hour mark.

Chiefs wasted many scoring opportunities, including a penalty miss by attacker Glody Lilepo in the 30th minute as they went to three matches without a win to remain in fifth spot on the log.

Editor's choice

1

Ex-deputy minister Thabang Makwetla in court over Bosasa home upgrades

2

Eastern Cape health department says no patient will be denied care for lack of money

3

Limpopo creche transport driver, 66, held for rape of three-year-old child

4

City Power cracks down on illegal electricity connections in Kya Sands

5

‘We found out on TV’: Mthethwa family have not heard from the government or the ANC

Top Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT