WATCH | Fans despair after Khanyisa Mayo’s howler denies Chiefs a goal

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have taken to socia media to express their disappointment with striker Khanyisa Mayo, who possibly cost the club three valuable points in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against AmaZulu on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi midfielder Pule Mmodi thought he had given Chiefs the lead on the stroke of half time at FNB Stadium, but his shot was needlessly tapped into the net by Mayo, who should have left the ball to roll in because he was offside.

"Pule Mmodi's done all the work." 🗣️



Our panel cannot believe what Mayo does here 😲👇



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/SaZcnL6imB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 1, 2025

AmaZulu took the lead after 32 minutes through a header from Thandolwethu Ngwenya and Chiefs equalised through Mduduzi Shabalaa just after the hour mark.

Even if Khanyisa Mayo wasn't offside, he wasn't supposed to touch it because it was going in. What Mayo did was selfish and heartless. He was thinking for himself only. Mmodi was already celebrating his goal. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/RdVIinJkYQ — Pole (@Pole1803) October 1, 2025

Chiefs wasted many scoring opportunities, including a penalty miss by attacker Glody Lilepo in the 30th minute as they went to three matches without a win to remain in fifth spot on the log.

We stand in solidarity with Mayo during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/jm0z1P5VTm — Grand Patron (@JosephKrobbie) October 1, 2025