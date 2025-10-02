WATCH | Fans despair after Khanyisa Mayo’s howler denies Chiefs a goal

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have taken to socia media to express their disappointment with striker Khanyisa Mayo, who possibly cost the club three valuable points in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against AmaZulu on Tuesday night.
Amakhosi midfielder Pule Mmodi thought he had given Chiefs the lead on the stroke of half time at FNB Stadium, but his shot was needlessly tapped into the net by Mayo, who should have left the ball to roll in because he was offside.
AmaZulu took the lead after 32 minutes through a header from Thandolwethu Ngwenya and Chiefs equalised through Mduduzi Shabalaa just after the hour mark.
Chiefs wasted many scoring opportunities, including a penalty miss by attacker Glody Lilepo in the 30th minute as they went to three matches without a win to remain in fifth spot on the log.