Amajita thrash minnows New Caledonia to revive U20 World Cup campaign

Neo Rapoo of South Africa drives the ball against Wapae Simane of New Caledonia during their Fifa U20 World Cup Group E match at Estadio El Teniente Chile.

South Africa secured their first points in the 2025 Fifa U20 World Cup in Chile with a routine 5-0 win over tournament minnows New Caledonia on Thursday.

New Caledonia started brightly but fell behind when Siviwe Nkwali headed in a corner midway through the opening term to open the floodgates.

Amajita’s second goal wasn’t far behind as Siviwe Magidigidi was sent tumbling in the area, leaving Shakeel April to increase the lead from the penalty spot.

Magidigidi then added his name to the scoresheet, powering home an effort from just inside the box.

Coach Raymond Mdaka’s men continued to push in the second half and added a fourth through another close-range Magidigidi strike.

Lazola Maku completed the rout with a well-placed left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

Delightful strike from Maku to make it 5-0 for Amajita! pic.twitter.com/v7MIcPWInz — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 3, 2025

“It was a challenging game because we needed to win at all costs and we needed goals,” said Mdaka.

“We believe we should have scored more than we did as we were quite wasteful with the chances we created. We played well from the back but we were sluggish in the front so we need to improve our tactical and positional discipline and I think we should have scored nine or 10 goals.”

South Africa, who are third on the log standings, completes the group stages with a tough clash against USA, who have qualified for the knockout stages, on Sunday.