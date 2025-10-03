History made as UFS beat TUT to be crowned Varsity Cup champions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

University of Free State players celebrate after beating Tshwane University of Pretoria on penalties to be crowned Varsity Cup champions.

The University of Free State (UFS) were crowned Varsity Cup champions after they edged out Tshwane University of Pretoria (TUT) 5-4 on penalties on Thursday.

The thrilling final at Shimla Park in Bloemfontein ended in a goalless draw after the regulation 90-minutes, forcing the match to be decided by the lottery of penalties.

This was the third year in succession the football final was decided on penalties and UFS made history for themselves as they lifted the trophy for the first time.

The first half was played at a frantic pace, with the teams eager to make an early statement and pile on the pressure, and it was the hosts who had the first real chance when in-form Jermone Jansen’s effort flew narrowly wide.

There was a nasty moment in the 25th minute when UFS captain Iviwe Dyabuza and TUT’s star player Lucky Raphala collided and were not able to continue with the match.

𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘! For the first time ever, the UFS Kovsies are Varsity Football Champions! 💙⚽ A 5-4 penalty shootout win over TUT seals a famous night at Shimla Park. Congrats to our champions!#KovsieFootball #iyachesa #VarsityFootball #ProudliKovsies #UFS #GoKovsies… pic.twitter.com/jrC2dYSwkq — UFS (@UFSweb) October 3, 2025

With neither side able to find the opener, the teams went into the break locked at 0-0.

In the second half UFS launched wave after wave of attack, but the Red Army’s defence stood firm.

Despite their dominance, the Kovsies couldn’t find a way through, and the match remained deadlocked, sending the final to penalties.

The defining moment of the shootout came with TUT’s third spot-kick, when Lehlomo Tolo blasted his attempt over the crossbar.

UFS kept their composure, though there was a moment of confusion when the crowd celebrated too early, mistakenly thinking Kediwe Ncenya had missed his effort.

It was substitute Theko Phinithi, who had replaced the injured Dyabuza, who slotted home the decisive penalty to seal a famous 5-4 victory for the home side.