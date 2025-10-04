Bafana coach Broos sweats on the fitness of Mudau and Mofokeng as Sundowns knocked out of Carling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Modiba is challenged by Phillip Ndlondlo of Marumo Gallants during the Carling Knockout, last 16 match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos faces an anxious wait to find out the extent of injuries to Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau and Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mudau was substituted during extra-time when Sundowns lost 7-6 on penalties against Marumo Gallants during their Carling Knockout last 16 clash in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The other headache for Broos is Mofokeng, who was stretched off in the second half of their 1-0 win over Siwelele FC at Orlando Stadium with what looked like a thigh injury.

Mudau and Mofokeng were this week included in Broos’ squads for crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda in Durban and Mbombela this coming week.

Sundowns coach Cardoso went with his tried and tested team of players like Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Marcelo Allende, Iqraam Rayners and Arthur Sales.

The visiting coach, Lafitte Alexandre, he showed faith in Washington Arubi, Marvin Sikhosana, Teboho Motloung, Bheki Mabuza and Christopher Sithole.

Things looked to be going well for Gallants but Alexandre had other ideas as he replaced James Doudy with Khumbulani Ncube to rework his defence early in the first half.

There were few chances created in the first half with both attackers shy in front of goals with goalkeepers Williams and Arubi not tested.

Sundowns came with a more positive mindset in the second stanza and their clearest chance came in the closing stages when Teboho Mokoena’s header hit the crossbar.

There was a moment of drama after the 85th minute when referee Olani Kwinda sent debutant Miguel Reisinho for an early shower after a dangerous tackle on Siyabonga Nhlapo.

This meant Sundowns had to play the rest of extra-time with a man down and they held on until the match went to penalties.

Kwinda was later in the spotlight as Sundowns players wanted him to give Daniel Msendami a red card after after he brought down Mokoena but he only issued a yellow card.

Gallants had a chance to take the lead when Kamohelo Sithole blasted his shot over the crossbar under pressure from Mosa Lebusa during the early stages of extra time.

The sides could not be separated until Kwinda took the match to the dreaded penalties where Marumo prevailed to book a place in the next round.

During the shoot-outs, Sundowns scored through Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile, Nuno Santos, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Morena and Malibongwe Khoza while Marcelo Allende, Fawaaz Basadien and Mosa Lebusa had their attempts saved.

For Gallants, Simo Luthuli, Agnikoi Erione, Daniel Msendani, Mpho Chabatsane, Khumbulani Ncube, Siyabonga Nhlapo and Washington Arubi scored while Jaison Clifford and Kamohelo Sithole penalties were saved.