Amajita stun the US to charge into World Cup last 16

Amajita gave a display in guts, excellent defending and using what ball they had available to maximum effect stunning odds-on favourites for the match the US 2-1 on Sunday to reach the 2025 Fifa Under-20 World Cup last 16.

The US came into the game on the back of two big wins and with 12 goals scored and one conceded. They are an ambitious football nation, shown by the six friendlies from March that Serbian coach Marko Mitrovic had to work with as preparation, compared to South Africa coach Raymond Mdaka’s scarcity of warm-up games.

Things seemed to be going to script as Noah Cobb duly put the Americans ahead in the 13th minute at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua in the final Group E game that kicked off at 5pm in Chile, 10pm SA time. South Africa, as they did at times beating more intimidating line-ups ion the way to the country’s first U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in Egypt in May, would not lie down.

A pacey attack and forced Joshua Wynder’s own goal in the 18th, then Gomolemo Kekana stunned the US with the strike that put Amajita ahead in the third minute of first-half added time.

For much of the second half, as with the first, Amajita absorbed pressure as the US had a glut of possession. They produced enough chances through a dangerous, quick attack, by the end to feel they deserved a classic underdog’s upset.

Mdaka and his players became the second South African team to reach the World Cup last 16 after coach Serame Letosaka’s 2009 generation of Darren Keet, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daylon Claasen, Thulani Serero, Mandla Masango, Andile Jali, George Maluleka and Kermit Erasmus.

They will aim to become the first to reach the quarterfinals, but can take a bow at this performance already. South Africa ended Group E second on goal difference (+10 to +5), level on six points with the US and above France, who ended on six points and +4 difference despite beating New Caledonia 6-0.

The US would have felt confident they would boss this game. They had thrashed New Caledonia 9-1 then put France away 3-0. Amajita had beaten New Caledonia 5-0 after losing 2-1 to the Bleuets in their opener.

But Mdaka’s team – as they showed winning the U-20 Afcon– have grit and will make up for deficiencies through fight and work, turning on the skill and pace in attack too when they have a chance to. They also have two of the best weapons an underdog can have in its armoury – a class centreback in Tylon Smith and goalkeeper in Fletcher Smythe-Lowe.

The South Africans smashed and grabbed a lead by the break. They played without the ball – the US had 57% possession and 228 completed passes in the first half, Amajita 34% and 122 – but through fight and graft doggedly kept sharper, more clinical, better conditioned opponents at bay.

And then Mdaka’s team also had skill. And when they had rare opportunities to foray forward, often willing to adventurously build from the back, they turned that on.

The US came out imposing themselves and would have felt they had put themselves in control taking the early lead.

Just past 10 minutes, with Amajita stretched, Lazola Maku brought down Luke Brennan just outside the area on the right. The Americans were dangerous on set pieces, evidenced as Matthew Corcoran’s free-kick was hit with pace to find centreback Cobb free to head past Smythe-Lowe.

It took five minutes for South Africa’s pace up-front to bring them level. Fullback Thato Sibiya was played into space on the left, his cross missed by danger centre-forward Siviwe Magidigidi, with US centreback Wynder next to him only able to head into his own net.

Smythe-Lowe’s stops, when the US did manage to beat Amajita’s hard-working defence where Asekho Tiwani was also prominent, kept his team in the game.

Into added time, Mfundo Vilakazi’s excellent pass from the middle was perfectly placed and weighted to put Shakeel April to the touchline on the right, his cutback slotted past goalkeeper Adam Beaudry.

The Americans attempted to come out from the break turning on the tempo and movement again to regain control. Again, they were mostly kept at bay by Amajita’s defence and Smythe-Lowe when that was breached.

As the US became frustrated, South Africa pried again for openings in the other direction and with 10 minutes left April’s pass found Kekana to force a save at full stretch from Beaudry.

Vilakazi forced another stop with a dipping shot from the edge of the box and then another from inside the area in added time.