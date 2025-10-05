Resolute Stellies dump Kaizer Chiefs out of Carling Cup on penalties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens (left) celebrates after his stop that won the penalty shoot-out against Kaizer Chiefs in their 2025 Carling Knockout Cup last 16 clash at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs’ quest for silverware this season suffered a blow after they were dumped out of the Carling Knockout Cup in a 5-4 dramatic penalties last 16 defeat to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The cup clash finished goalless after extra-time, with neither side able to find their rhythm and penalties were needed to decide the winner.

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens, who replaced Oscarine Masuluke in the second half, was the hero for Stellies as he saved two penalties – from Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons – to help his side advance to the quarterfinals.

The match was delayed by 30 minutes due to spectators arriving late.

Chiefs gave a rare start to Rwandan keeper Fiacre Ntwari, who made his first appearance of the season, while Stellies also made a change in goal as Masuluke came in for Stephens, but was injured during the match.

The winelands side were happy to allow Amakhosi to get most of the ball while they looked to catch them on transition.

Chiefs had the better of the chances to open the scoring when Khanyisa Mayo collected a pass from Glody Lilepo before unleashing a powerful strike that hit the upright.

Stellies suffered a blow as Masuluke was stretchered off before the hour mark with a concussion after he collided with Mayo.

It was a dull 90 minutes with no clear-cut chances for either side. Stellies increased the tempo in extra time, but still could not create clear chances, while Chiefs struggled.

The Cape side were reduced to 10 men when Thapelo Mokobodi was shown his second yellow card in extra time for a foul on Pule Mmodi. With one-man advantage, Chiefs started to push for a winning goal, with Stellies opting to absorb pressure.

The Soweto giants had chances later on but failed to take them. Amakhosi improved during extra time as Stellies sat back and waited for the shoot-out.

There was drama at the end as Ntwari refused to be substituted. Chiefs’ technical team wanted Bruce Bvuma to replace him for the shoot-out, but Ntwari defied them.

He saved the first penalty but Stephens, facing another substitute in Morris, brought Stellies back into the game by saving what was supposed to be the winning penalty for Chiefs. The Stellies keeper also stopped Solomons’ spot-kick to send his side through.

Elsewhere, Richards Bay thumped Chippa United 4-1 at Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

