Chiefs’ Shabalala replaces injured Mofokeng in Bafana squad

Mduduzi Shabalala trains for Bafana Bafana at Dobsonville Stadium in last month's camp for their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala has been called up to replace injured Relebohile Mofokeng in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their two crucial Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Mofokeng limped off with a knee injury in Orlando Pirates’ 1-0 Carling Knockout Cup last-16 win over Siwelele FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and cannot take part in the qualifiers.

Shabalala was initially in the preliminary squad and has now been called up as Mofokeng’s replacement.

“We had to replace Rele Mofokeng because of the injury he got on Saturday,” Broos said.

“We replaced him with Shabalala. Second, there are two players who have not arrived because they played yesterday [on Sunday] — that’s [Lyle] Foster and [Sphephelo] Sithole.

“They will arrive tomorrow [Tuesday] morning, and in the afternoon, we will be complete.”

Broos explained where Bafana can use Shabalala in the huge matches against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm) and Rwanda and Mbombela Stadium next Tuesday.

“If you see Chiefs’ games, Mduduzi is someone who has been in action. He knows where to run, where there is a space.

“For me, the best position is behind the striker, so if we use him, it will be in that position.”

Fifa’s docking of three points from South Africa for the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March has left previous leaders Bafana (14 points and a +3 goal difference) in second place in Group C and in need of wins against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to overtake top-placed Benin (14 points, +4 difference).

