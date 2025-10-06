‘I’ve never felt better,’ says Haaland as Man City goal streak continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrate after their Premier League win against Brentford at the Community Stadium in London on Sunday.

Even by goal machine Erling Haaland’s lofty standards, his start to this season has been extraordinary.

The Norwegian struck the only goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Brentford on Sunday, taking his tally to nine goals in seven Premier League games.

For club and country he has already amassed 18 in 11 games, only failing to score once, and the 25-year-old has scored in nine successive matches for the first time in his career.

“I have never felt better than I do now,” Haaland, who showed his pace and power to latch on to Josko Gvardiol’s lofted pass before smashing a shot past Caoimhin Kelleher, said.

“It is about preparation, getting ready for the games. You can be physically ready but you need to be mentally ready.”

Haaland scored 36 Premier League goals in his first season for City, 27 the season after that and 22 last season.

That downward trend was a potential worry for City but the huge striker looks rejuvenated and he said much of it was to do with becoming a father for the first time a year ago.

“With a kid it makes me even better because I disconnect more than ever - I don’t think about football at all,” he said.

“When you are young you think of this and that and maybe worry about things but when I get home I relax even more. I think I need to give a shout-out to my son.”

While Haaland is looking razor-sharp, manager Pep Guardiola will want goals from other sources.

Against Brentford, they dominated the first half but were unable to add to Haaland’s ninth-minute opener and almost paid the price as the hosts bombarded them towards the end with high balls and long throws.

“He has been so important this season for us. We need more goals from the other ones but the chances were there,” Guardiola said.

“The wingers have to score more goals, the wingers have to score in those situations one against one, one against two. But step by step we will do it.

“It was much more solid with the team in the game, we will be fine.”

Guardiola’s only worry heading into the international break was an injury to Spanish midfielder Rodri who hobbled off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half.

“It is muscular so two weeks or three weeks. Of course I don’t want to lose him even a little bit,” he said.

“We tried to take care of him but it is what it is.”

