Pressure mounts on Cardoso after Sundowns KO’d from cup

Mamelodi Sundowns players react during the penalty shoot-out in their 2025 Carling Knockout Cup last 16 defeat against Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could not hide his disappointment after his side’s 7-6 penalties exit from the Carling Knockout Cup against Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, with pressure on him continuing to mount.

In the post-match press conference, which lasted less than seven minutes, Cardoso certainly appeared a man starting to feel the heat.

Saturday’s defeat meant Sundowns have bombed out of two domestic cup competitions this season, after losing to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals.

Masandawana produced a lacklustre performance against Gallants, failing to create clear goal-scoring opportunities.

After the final whistle, fans were seen rejecting the players who were coming to sing with them, like they traditionally do after every game.

Asked if the loss put added pressure on him, Cardoso said he knows how to handle the situation.

“It’s obvious the fans want to win; they want to celebrate. But there is one thing that is important that everyone understands: the players fought a lot today [Saturday],” the coach said.

“We fought a lot, from the first minute to the end. No one inside the pitch gave up.

The plan was well executed and we were in total control of the game and we were more aggressive. But you must know that any plan you might have, when you lose one player that goes away and you need to adjust and deal with what is happening at the moment — that’s what we did — Miguel Cardoso

“The pressure we deal with, we know how to. We know what we represent, what colours we represent.

“We are the first ones who want to win [but] when you take the match to penalties, things are equal for both sides. It’s normal; the fans work together with the team during the game.”

Sundowns finished the match with 10 men after new signing Miguel Reisinho received a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Siyabonga Nhlapho.

Cardoso said the Brazilians’ plans changed after that, but that the team continued to show commitment.

“The plan was well executed, and we were in total control of the game, and we were more aggressive. But you must know that any plan you might have, when you lose one player that goes away. You need to adjust and deal with what is happening at the moment — that’s what we did.”

