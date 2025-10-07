Results, not records matter for Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks to be on track to establish himself as a cup-winning specialist. He insists, though, he is not looking for records but simply to continue doing a good job for the club.

On Saturday Ouaddou guided the Buccaneers to the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium with their 1-0 last-16 win against Siwelele FC, a few weeks after helping them clinch the MTN8 title. Mbekezeli Mbokazi scored a wonder long-range strike late in the match to see Bucs through to the next round.

Pirates are unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions since suffering two successive league losses in their opening matches at the start of the season.

“I’m not looking for records. I’m just enjoying the moment with my players, trying to give the best for the club. Trying to get results and play some good football,” Ouaddou said.

“It is not easy every time because the opponents analyse you and don’t let you do what you want. I’m not looking for records but to do a good job for the club and the players.”

Ouaddou faced some criticism when he started, with many calling for his head after a poor start. However, as he continues to silence the critics, he insisted he was not disappointed by being judged so early.

“People are sometimes very quick to judge others but we are in an ecosystem and we know the business, and only results are important.

Things are going so fast and we have to stay humble. We are in a good dynamic but at any time you can have a bad moment and then you just have to continue — Abdeslam Ouaddou

“It is very important not to have doubts about what you can bring to our continent. I’m a very proud African, an ex-player, and I’m very proud to work on our continent to bring my knowledge to the players and the club.

“I’m very happy to share this fantastic moment with the fans. Of course, fans want the best for the club. I’m not disappointed at all about the judgment some people made [about me] before. It pushed me to give my best for the players and the club.”

The 46-year-old urged Bucs’ players to remain grounded after their impressive run and not get carried away, as he feels things can quickly turn for the worse.

“Things are going so fast and we have to stay humble. We are in a good dynamic but at any time you can have a bad moment and you just have to continue.”

