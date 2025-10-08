Amajita forward Mahlangu urges teammates to step it up against Colombia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aajita forward Thabang Mahlangu in action during the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations U20 quarterfinal against Democratic Republic of Congo in Ismailia, Egypt in May.

Amajita forward Thabang Mahlangu has urged his teammates to step it up in their Fifa Under-20 World Cup last 16 clash against Colombia on Wednesday.

South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco are the African teams that progressed to the next round of the tournament.

Amajita dug deep in their last group match to beat fancied US 2-1 in Rancagua in Chile and Mahlangu wants them to show the same determination against Colombia in the clash at Estadio Fiscal in Talca (4.30pm in Chile, 9.30pm SA time).

“I reflect on where I come from, the dusty streets of Evaton North [near Sebokeng in southern Gauteng] — this has been a special and beautiful journey and we are going further in the tournament,” the Siwelele FC striker said.

“We have to stick to our principles and do what we do best. In the tournament, it is important to score goals and we are going to work to improve on that. We also have to defend well.

“In the round of 16, you are going to find the best teams and we have to step it up a bit. We are going to do our homework and just keep on improving.”

South Africa coach Raymond Mdaka said there will be pressure in the first knockout game, where are no second chances.

“The next match is a different one because we can’t play for a draw and there must be a result. We will continue with the same spirit, we will show we are South Africans and we have are here to compete in the tournament.

“The boys did a good job against the US, they showed character and that they are the African champions. It was not an easy game playing against the US, who had already won two games and scored a number of goals.

“It looked like it was a mountain to climb but we agreed as a team to say, ‘Let’s show up’. With the score from the first half [2-1], in the second half we had to maintain and manage the game.

“Something I like is the support from home — it shows we are together as a country. The question that was asked before we left was about, ‘It’s the World Cup and we are going to meet difficult teams’.

“We promised the country to do what we can, sometimes it becomes better if you lose the game with players having given their best. We will push in the next game.”