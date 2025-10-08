Arbitration rules against Spurs, clears Chiefs’ signings of Velebayi and Baartman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs' new signings Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman during a Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay at FNB Stadium.

Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman are free agents and their signings by Kaizer Chiefs can proceed, an arbitration has ruled.

The pair had been the subject of a dispute from Cape Town Spurs, who argued 22-year-old winger Velebayi and 19-year-old forward Baartman were under contract by the club. Spurs were relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) to the third tier ABC Motsepe League at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Chiefs announced they had signed the pair as free agents in August.

Arbitrator Hilton Epstein SC ruled on Tuesday that Velebayi and Baartman are free agents and directed Spurs to “furnish clearance certificates to both”. No order for costs was made.

In his finding, Epstein noted Baartman’s contract with Spurs was entered into for “July 1 2024 to August 1 2026”. Velebayi’s was signed for “July 1 2023 to June 30 2026”.

However, Epstein said the contracts stipulated the players had signed to “play only professional football”.

The arbitrator concluded, by South African Football Association regulation definitions, the ABC Motsepe League is amateur, not professional, so the players’ contracts became null.

He found “no merit in the argument of the appellant that all players, professional and amateur, can play in the Motsepe League”.

Epstein found “on a proper interpretation of the contracts, the respondents signed up to play professional football and cannot be compelled to play as amateurs in the amateur Motsepe League”. This made the contracts “impossible of performance”.