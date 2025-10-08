Sundowns’ 21-year-old Malibongwe Khoza stunned by ‘early’ Bafana call-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malibongwe Khoza of South Africa during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers South Africa press conference and training at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on October 6 2025.

Having earned his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up for the two crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe on Friday and Rwanda next Tuesday, Malibongwe Khoza says he didn’t expect it to come so soon.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender said he had been working hard for a national team call-up, though he thought it might come later.

The 21-year-old is in camp with Bafana as they prepare for their must-win matches against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium (both 6pm). A win for Bafana, who are second in Group C with 14 points, behind Benin on goal difference (+4 to +3), will put them within touching distance of their target of qualifying for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada next year.

With Benin and Nigeria set to play each other, Bafana are aware they need to win their remaining two matches convincingly to finish top of Group C and automatically qualify for the World Cup.

“I didn’t think my call-up was going to come this early. But I was working hard and motivated to make sure I worked on my next target and performed in every game,” Khoza said.

The defender believes the experience he gained at the 2025 African Nations Championships (Chan), where the South African developmental team went out in the third round, placing third in their five-team group, helped him not only in his first Bafana camp but also at Sundowns.

Playing in East Africa helped Khoza regain his confidence after a period on the sidelines at his club, which also helped him start playing regularly at Sundowns.

“The team [Sundowns] let me know when I went to Chan they wanted me to gain national team experience. So I went there, got some experience, some minutes, and then I started playing more and getting my confidence back,” he said.

“As players, we tend to look down on Cosafa and Chan, but I don’t think it’s supposed to be that way. Playing there is a way of getting experience for some players who can’t break into the national team.

“When you go to Cosafa or Chan, you get national team experience, and you grow and learn how other countries play.”

Benin’s final game is against Rwanda on Tuesday. Both their final two fixtures are away from home.

Behind the West Africans and Bafana, third-placed Nigeria and fourth-placed Rwanda remain in the hunt with 11 points, while fifth-positioned Lesotho (nine points) and last-placed Zimbabwe (four) are out of the running.

