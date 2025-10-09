ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana must beat Zimbabwe and Rwanda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana players will be out to get three points when they take on Zimbabwe in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Durban.

In the 84th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and Mahlatse Mphahlele discuss the latest news making sporting headlines.

The discussion starts with a preview of the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Rwanda at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday where the South Africans have to get all three points.

It’s not going to be easy against the Warriors of Zimbabwe who have quality players like Washington Arubi, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and Terrence Dzvukamanja in their arsenal.

After the Zimbabwe clash, Bafana move to Nelspruit where they host Rwanda on Tuesday at Mbombela Stadium, where three more points could see them book their place for the global showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Also discussed is how the Betway Premiership is shaping up, with Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates, Durban City, Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City having established themselves as early pacesetters.