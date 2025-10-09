‘Hard pill to swallow,’ says Amajita coach Mdaka after World Cup elimination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African players thank supporters after they were eliminated from the U-20 World Cup with a 3-1 loss to Colombia.

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka expressed disappointment after they were knocked out of the U-20 Fifa World Cup in Chile with a 3-1 defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.

South Africa conceded an early goal but recovered through a penalty by Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi. However, Colombia scored two more goals to advance to the quarterfinal stage, where they will take on Spain.

“It is a hard pill to swallow, especially if you have a team you believe can give you results,” said Mdaka.

“Sometimes we get used to winning, and when you lose, it gets deep to you. But we understand it is the nature of football, especially in the knockout stages.”

They are packing their bags to return home. Mdaka said it has been a valuable learning curve for his players and staff.

Disappointment for Amajita, but we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/XrmhQCgydy — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) October 8, 2025

“If you don’t win, you are out of the tournament, but it has been an unbelievable experience for the boys. It has also been a good experience for everyone who was here.

“We have learned a lot from being at this stage of the World Cup. It was a good run by the boys, starting from our preparations and tournaments we played in.

“We tried to show what we can give as a country. In the group stages, the character was there, but we just could not get it done in this knockout game against Colombia.

“In character, our boys showed heart to deal with difficult situations, and in this game we thought we would come back, but we could not be clinical in finishing.”

Reflecting on the match, Mdaka said they could not convert some of their chances.

“We were caught in the first few minutes because we could not build up as we normally do. In the heat of the moment, we tried to vary our build-up, but it was late when we were caught with the goal from the blind side.

“From there we settled and got a number of chances, but we missed and later got a goal through a penalty. That’s when we felt the stage was open and we could play, but we conceded the second goal.

“There is not much to say about the second goal. I think Colombia did good homework about us. We knew how they play, and we felt we could exploit the spaces on the side.”