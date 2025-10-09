MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Flemming Berg is responsible for what is happening at Sundowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Again, Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves at the coaching crossroads.

Sundowns’ management were in a similar situation in December last year, and they responded by pulling the trigger to fire coach Manqoba Mngqithi and some members of his technical team. It was a move that divided the opinions of the club’s supporters, but management said they acted because of inconsistent results in the different competitions they were playing in.

At the time, the Brazilians had a good start in the Betway Premiership, but they were dumped out of MTN8 and Carling Knockout competitions and were struggling in the Champions League. The final straw was the embarrassment of losing to rookies Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final in Bloemfontein and the draw to AS Far of Morocco in Rabat that left their Champions League campaign in danger.

Mngqithi was fired, and his departure ushered in Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso, who was recruited by sporting director Flemming Berg, who must be held responsible for the challenges at Chloorkop. When he was unveiled at Chloorkop, Sundowns chair Thlopie Motsepe and Berg, who earlier contributed to the departure of Rulani Mokwena, said it was the beginning of the brave new era.

Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg says the club is in a better position than five months ago.

WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/x4RJ30h2WN pic.twitter.com/ShBf18G1WZ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 11, 2024

Cardoso went on to win the league after 21 matches in charge and took Sundowns to their first Champions League final since winning Africa’s premier interclub competition in 2016, but they lost to Pyramids FC in the final. He went to the Fifa Club World Cup under pressure, but Sundowns gave reasonable performances against Dortmund, Fluminense and Ulsan FC though they failed to get out of the group stages.

These were happening with most supporters unhappy with the style of play and lack of total dominance of the opposition, something that was the hallmark of the previous regimes under coaches Pitso Mosimane and Mokwena. The Brazilians supporters pride themselves on the dominant and entertaining piano and shoeshine style of football which they have not seen under Cardoso.

There is also a lot of unhappiness with the contemptuous treatment of much-admired captain Themba Zwane, development product Sphelele Mkhulise and striker Peter Shalulile, who were denied reasonable opportunities when fit. The sidelining of midfielder Neo Maema, who has joined Tanzanian side Simba FC on loan, is also unpopular with the supporters.

Supporters argue Shalulile, who was not given enough chances despite chasing a club record last season, deserved better, but instead Cardoso and Berg preferred Lucas Ribeiro, Tashreeq Matthews and Arthur Sales. Ribeiro was the 2024-2025 PSL Footballer of the Season and Premiership Players’ Player and Player of the Season and justified his starting place. However, Matthews and Sales were played into form with more than enough opportunities, while Mkhulise, Maema, Shalulile and Zwane, when he returned from injury, idled.

We will never know for sure, but supporters argue the outcome of the Champions League final could have been different if the vastly experienced Shalulile and Zwane had been given opportunities. Zwane did not play any role in the final in Pretoria and Cairo, but Shalulile came off the bench as they fell at the final hurdle.

Cardoso even gave a debut to Lebogang Mothiba, who joined Downs after months of inactivity from RC Strasbourg in France and continued with injury at the Brazilians, in the second leg of the final in Cairo with Zwane kept on the bench.

Miguel Cardoso defends his record at Mamelodi Sundowns.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/bya6dMHTd3 pic.twitter.com/0bGouwa4Pf — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 23, 2025

There is also criticism of Berg’s continued preference for signings from South America and lately Europeans when recruiting talent from outside the country. Berg has deliberately ignored scouting on the continent despite clear evidence that South Americans usually struggle in the Champions League. Though they shone in domestic competitions, Marcelo Allende and Ribeiro were largely below par in the Champions League last season.

It is believed there are disparities when it comes to remuneration, with overseas players on staggering packages while most South Africans are given market-related salaries.

In contrast, Pyramids were helped to Champions League success by West Africans who understand the challenges of continental club football in central midfielder Blati Touré from Burkina Faso and Fiston Mayele of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mayele was the Egyptian outfit’s leading scorer with nine goals, including one in their decisive 2-1 second leg win in the final, after drawing 1-1 in Pretoria.

Over the past few weeks Cardoso has vehemently defended his technical staff and Berg’s work at Chloorkop, but the reality is supporters are not happy with the way the team is playing and other things happening behind the scenes.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they are rebuilding the team.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/vwOUQHcHpC pic.twitter.com/XgGkYfTanJ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 1, 2025

After every game at Lucas Moripe Stadium, there is a protest by frustrated supporters — and one day it is going to turn ugly if things continue this way.

When they were dumped out of the Carling Knockout by Marumo Gallants last weekend, the temperature went up on Cardoso, but it looks like business as usual at Chloorkop. Fans thought the management would take advantage of the Fifa break to pull the trigger, but Cardoso and Berg remain in their positions.

As to how long that remains the situation, only time will tell.

Sundowns supporters can be demanding, but their side is already out of two domestic cup competitions this campaign, and the Brazilians are going to be strongly challenged by Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

They have a tricky clash in their Champions League qualifier trip to Nigeria to face Remo Stars on an artificial pitch in Sunday’s first leg, where things can go horribly wrong under those conditions.

Whatever happens, Downs’ supporters seem unified that Cardoso and Berg must get out of their club.