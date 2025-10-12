Italy boost World Cup chances with win in Estonia, Spain edge closer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moise Kean celebrates scoring Italy's first goal with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their 2026 Fifa World Cup Group I qualifying win against Estonia at Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday.

Italy’s hopes of at least making the World Cup qualifying playoffs were given a boost with a 3-1 win away to Estonia on Saturday thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, twice missing out in the playoffs, and the dreaded backdoor route now looks their most likely chance after Norway’s 5-0 hammering of Israel in Group I earlier on Saturday.

The Norwegians are top on 18 points from six games. Italy have 12 points with a game in hand on their rivals and are three points clear of Israel. Estonia remain fourth on three points.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

Italy raced into a fourth minute lead when Federico Dimarco played the ball into the feet of Kean who twisted and turned his way into the area before unleashing a shot into the far corner.

That was Kean’s fourth goal in three games for Italy, but the striker was forced off through injury shortly afterwards, replaced by Esposito whose only previous international appearance also came off the bench against Estonia in September.

Retegui won a penalty when fouled by Marten Kuusk but failed to convert as Karl Hein tipped his effort onto the post.

“The important thing is to create - missing goals and penalties can happen,” Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso told RAI Sport. “The boys are eager and continuing on the right path.”

The Italian forward made up for that miss when doubling the visitors’ lead seven minutes before the break. Riccardo Orsolini played a pass back from the byline and Retegui smashed the ball past Hein from just outside the six-yard box.

The second half was a tamer affair until Leonardo Spinazzola’s ball into the area was met first time by Esposito to net his first international goal in the 74th minute.

“I’m very emotional, these are things you can’t explain or fully grasp in the moment,” Esposito told Sky.

“I still need to process it, but I’m incredibly happy, everything happened so fast.”

Two minutes later and after Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma had been an onlooker for much of the game, the visiting keeper spilled Markus Soomets’ cross at the feet of substitute Rauno Sappinen for the easiest of tap-ins.

Italy host Israel on Tuesday where a win would cement second spot and, while they can still mathematically catch Norway on points, the Norwegians’ far superior goal difference means a playoff spot likely beckons for Gattuso’s side.

“There are many positive things, we have to follow our own path,” Gattuso told Sky.

“We’re not thinking about Norway or Israel. We know what we have to do and we hold on to the good we’ve done.”

Also on Saturday, Spain continued their dominant qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Georgia at Elche’s Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium.

Goals from Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal extended the European champions’ perfect run in Group E as they edge closer to securing a place at the 2026 tournament.

Pino opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a well-executed set-piece routine. Pedri delivered a free kick from the left into the box, where defender Robin Le Normand provided an assist for Pino to finish into an empty net from close range.

The breakthrough for the second goal arrived in the 64th as Oyarzabal unleashed a stunning free kick from the edge of the box, finding the top corner and sealing the result.

The win leaves Spain top of Group E with nine points, three ahead of Turkey, while Georgia remain third with three points. Bulgaria sit bottom, having suffered three consecutive defeats.

Portugal’s Ruben Neves scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Ireland that preserved their 100% record in World Cup qualifying Group F and consolidated top spot.

Portugal moved to nine points at the halfway stage of the campaign with a five-point lead over second-placed Hungary, who they host on Tuesday when they could secure qualification.

Neves headed home a minute into added time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade for his first international goal.

It was a poignant tribute to close friend Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July and whose No. 21 jersey Neves wore in Portugal’s first home game since the Liverpool player’s death.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved earlier.

After Norway’s 5-0 victory over visitors Israel on Saturday put them on the verge of their first World Cup since 1998, coach Stale Solbakken and hat-trick hero Erling Haaland insisted the focus remains solely on winning the next match.

With the emphatic result giving table-topping Norway six victories from six and a positive 26 goal difference in Group I, it would take a major setback to stop them reaching their first World Cup this century.

A home match against Estonia and a clash away to second-placed Italy - who are six points behind Norway with a game in hand - in November are all that remain to be overcome.

Solbakken did not want to talk about Norway’s World Cup qualifying chances but said “we are getting close” and wanted his players to celebrate Saturday’s win against Israel.

“I’ve said I’ll be disappointed if everyone doesn’t go out today,” he added.

For hat-trick hero Haaland the chance of reaching next year’s tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada is not weighing heavily on his mind either.

“I don’t think I’ll say too much about that. I’m just focused on winning the next match. That was my mindset in the last game, and it still is now,” he said.

For neighbours Sweden, the picture is far less bright.

After a 2-0 home defeat by Switzerland on Friday, they sit bottom of Group B with two losses and a draw, a stark reversal after a decade in which it was usually the Swedes heading to the World Cup while Norway watched from home.