Bafana coach Broos faces tough decision on how to replace Mbokazi

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos must find a replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was given a red card against Zimbabwe.

Hugo Broos is faced with a tough decision when picking the defender to partner Nkosinathi Sibisi in central defence for Bafana Bafana’s crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

The Bafana coach is forced to make a change in the heart of his defence because of the suspension to key defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who saw red at the end of South Africa’s demoralising 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in Durban on Friday.

Broos left Siyabonga Ngezana out of his squad given the FCSB centre back would miss the Zimbabwe match with a suspension and the logistics of his travelling from Romania.

Instead, Broos called up Stellenbosch FC defender Thabo Moloisane and has Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns and Khulumane Ndamame of TS Galaxy to choose from.

Looking at the situation, former Bafana stars Ricardo Katza and Lebogang Manyama said whoever is going to take the place of Mbokazi must rise to the occasion.

“In terms of cover, coach Broos is spoilt for choice because he has a few players to choose from. I saw Thabo has been called up and there won’t be a problem with him because he played in one of the matches in Bloemfontein [Bafana’s 3-1 win against Lesotho and draw against Nigeria last month],” Manyama said.

“There is Sibisi, who has a lot of experience, and Ndamane and Khoza, who are talented players. Hopefully, whoever comes in will do well. Ours is to support the guys who the coach is going to pick for the match.”

Former SuperSport United captain Katza said it is unfortunate Mbokazi is not available for the crucial match but an opportunity has opened up for someone to show what they can do.

🗣️ "𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦..."



Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflecting on their match against Zimbabwe.#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWCQ pic.twitter.com/wRa4MjWqjd — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 10, 2025

“As a player you must be ready at all times and whoever is picked by the coach must go out there and do the job. We are at a crucial stage of the qualifiers and this is the most important game for the national team.”

Bafana’s draw against Zimbabwe left them in second place in Group C with 15 points and a +3 goal difference, thus needing to beat fourth-positioned Rwanda in their final game.

Leaders Benin (17 points, +5 difference) must lose away against third-placed Nigeria for South Africa to qualify for the global showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada next year.

Rwanda (11 points) are out of the running and Bafana’s glimmer of hope stems from Nigeria (14 points) being in with a chance of qualifying (if the Super Eagles beat Benin and South Africa lose), and thus having everything to play for at home.

A draw for Benin against Nigeria at Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio International Stadium would leave South Africa able to draw level on points with the leaders (the two would be on 18) with a victory against Rwanda but needing to win by three clear goals to surpass Benin’s goal difference.