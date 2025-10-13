Morocco to host African World Cup playoffs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Morocco will host Africa’s four-team World Cup playoffs next month which offer the possibility of an additional place at next year’s finals in North America, the Confederation of African Football has confirmed.

All winners of the nine African qualifying groups advance to the finals in Canada, Mexico and the US next June, but there is also a route for a potential extra place for one of the four best runners-up.

They will play a mini-tournament in Morocco in November to determine a single team to compete in an inter-continental playoff in March for a place in the 48-team field at the 2026 World Cup.

The identity of the four teams for next month’s initial African playoff will only be finalised when the group fixtures conclude on Tuesday.

They will play two semifinals in Morocco on November 13, at venues still to be confirmed, and then a final on November 16.

The teams will be paired according to their position in the next Fifa rankings, to be issued on October 23, with the highest-ranked side taking on the lowest and the second-highest taking on the third-highest.

Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Ghana have all qualified for the World Cup.

On Monday, Cape Verde can qualify with a win in their fixture at home against Eswatini while the Ivory Coast and Senegal can join them on Tuesday if they do the same.

🗣️ "𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦..."



Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflecting on their match against Zimbabwe.#SABCSportFootball #FIFAWCQ pic.twitter.com/wRa4MjWqjd — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 10, 2025

In Group C, however, there are various permutations with Benin, Nigeria and South Africa all in the running when they play their last games on Tuesday.

Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations from December 21 to January 18 and co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

The north African kingdom is also hosting next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the third successive time, plus the U-17 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off next Friday.

The country also regularly stages other continental footballing events and allows its stadiums to be used by countries whose own infrastructure is considered unfit for use in international competition.

The lavish spend on sporting events and infrastructure was the touchpaper for youth-led unrest in Morocco earlier this month.

Reuters