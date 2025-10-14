Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo urges players to keep calm against Rwanda

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana players during their training session at Mbombela Stadium on Monday before Tuesday's 2026 World Cup Group C qualifier.

As Bafana Bafana’s appointment with destiny approaches, it is important there is calmness in the camp, says legendary player Doctor Khumalo.

Bafana (15 points, +3 goal difference) must beat Rwanda in their final 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Mbombela Stadium while also hoping arch-rivals Nigeria beat Group D leaders Benin (17 points, +5) in Uyo to reach next year’s tournament.

A draw in Nigeria will see a host of permutations — including goal difference first, goals scored second and head-to-head results third — come into play if Bafana win to draw level on 18 points with Benin.

South Africa last played at the World Cup in 2010 when they hosted it but have not reached the tournament through qualifiers since 2002 in Korea and Japan.

SA legend Doctor Khumalo hopes Bafana qualify for the World Cup.



Khumalo, the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Bafana and ambassador for national team sponsors 10Bet, said players must block out the noise that is part of the build-up to such a huge match and focus on themselves.

“Based on my experience, I believe we have a chance as a nation to qualify for the World Cup,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane on Friday was important.

“The Nigeria win over Lesotho levelled things up for us because if they [Nigeria] had lost that game, what was going to happen on Tuesday? They were going to give the game away to Benin because they could have been out of the race.

“But now they have something to play for, and it is the same with Benin, who also have something to play for because they can qualify for the World Cup with a win.”

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on the absence of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.



Khumalo said the events in the concurrent match in Nigeria cannot be completely ignored by Bafana, but the players must remain calm and focus on themselves and go to their match focused on earning the win.

“My focus is here at home, and the boys must go in there calmly. They understand the situation that a win for us [and defeat for Benin] will take us there.

“But they must do it calmly, and we must not focus on what Nigeria and Benin are doing. We have to focus on ourselves, and I believe the boys are capable of doing it under the leadership of coach Hugo Broos and [assistant] Helman Mkhalele and the rest of the technical team.

“I hope we go through to the World Cup because we are a country that doesn’t accept failure. The supporters can hammer you, and you have to understand.”

Broos is not expected to make many changes to the team that drew 0-0 against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, but his hand will be forced in defence to find a replacement for suspended Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who was red-carded late in Durban.

Broos will choose between Stellenbosch FC defender Thabo Moloisane, Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns or Khulumane Ndamame of TS Galaxy to partner Nkosinathi Sibisi.